India-Bound Jeep Compass and Trailhawk Facelift Unveiled in China

The Jeep Compass facelift has been officially unveiled at the ongoing 2020 Guangzhou International Motor Show. The carmaker recently teased the premiere of the facelifted version of the popular SUV and has now officially taken the wraps off it in China. The facelifted version has been spied on multiple occasions and almost all the details were already known prior to its unveiling. Despite still being a popular offering in its segment, the Compass was long overdue for an upgrade. The facelift features mild cosmetic changes on both the exterior and the interior, retaining the current model’s DNA and design.

More details

Although Jeep is yet to unveil the Compass facelift in our country, we expect the same set of changes to drip down to Indian-spec model too.

Exterior changes

Coming to the exterior changes first, there are some upgrades on the front side of the SUV, which includes- the front air intake grille that sports the classic seven-hole shape. The front end also features a tweaked front bumper that now houses a large air dam with fog lamps integrated into the top corners. The facelifted SUV features no changes to its side and rear profiles except for a new set of alloy wheels.

Apart from the standard trim, Jeep also unveiled the off-road-focused Trailhawk variant of the Compass. It gets a new front bumper, a blacked-out version of the Compass’ new honeycomb-like grille, black and red decals on the bonnet, red tow hooks front and back and Trailhawk badges on the front fender and tailgate. It also gets increased ground clearance noticeable with the gap between the tyres and the bodywork.

Revamped interior

While the exterior might have gone largely unchanged, it is the cabin on which the carmaker has worked upon thoroughly! Speaking about the tech inside the cabin, the biggest change in the centre console is the multimedia system, that uses a floating screen. The images also reveal that the entire interior will be wrapped in leather, with an extensive use of soft-touch materials, which add to the premiumness of the SUV and show the carmaker’s attention to details.

The new touchscreen will come with FCA’s UConnect 5 infotainment system and is likely to feature integrated Amazon Alexa support, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and can also receive over-the-air updates. The Compass facelift also gets a new three-spoke steering wheel and a large, full-digital instrument cluster.

Expected powertrains

Speaking about the power and performance, we expect the India-spec Jeep Compass facelift is to arrive with the same powertrains, as the present spec model. These engine options include- 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that is capable of producing 170bhp of power and 350Nm of torque. The other option is the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that is capable of producing 161bhp of power and 250Nm of peak torque.