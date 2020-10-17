KTM India Announces Pro Experiences For Owners

KTM India has announced the launch of a range of experiences which are aimed at delivering a premium, pro-biking experience for KTM owners. This includes KTM Adventure Tours which are long-distance tours guided by experts covering varied terrains across breath-taking locations, KTM Rides which are rides over long weekends covering iconic destinations – a mix of riding and tarmac thrills and lastly KTMTrack Day which consists of a day of learning at the track with track riding sessions with racing experts.

KTM has roped in expert trainers to guide its owners through these experiences. These include Nilesh Dhumal – Head Trainer at Big Rock DirtPark, Ouseph Chacko – Founder & Instructor at The School of Dirt, Philippe Geelhand – Founder & Instructor at PP Adventure Rides and Varad More – Trainer at 21 Enduro Park. For tarmac & track, KTM has roped in Emmanuel Jebaraj – Founder of Gusto Racing and a 7-time National Racing Champion as the Master Trainer.

KTM Adventure Tours

This programme marks the first set of owner engagement activities for the recently launched KTM 390 Adventure. It will comprise of multiple long-distance marquees rides with an opportunity to travel to destinations like Spiti, Kalimpong, Goa, Dhanushkodi, Konkan & KinnaurValley. These tours will be for 7-10 days. True to the spirit of Adventure, they will cover different terrains and will be led by KTM Master Trainers and ride experts. Each of these tours will come with a fully equipped crew with service & medical support to help ensure a safe and secure ride. The 9N-10D tours are priced at INR 27 000/- and the 6N-7D tours are priced at INR 18 000/-.

KTM Rides are conceptualized as the perfect long weekend getaway for Street range owners. These are 4-day tours, starting from key cities to exciting locations and are the perfect amalgamation of great tarmac riding and bonding with fellow riders. Owners will now get a chance to travel to destinations as iconic as the Rann of Kutch, explore the wilderness of Central India, travel across the sandal routes of Tamil Nadu, explore the pristine beauty of Darjeeling or race across the coastline with the Konkan tours. The KTM Rides will be led by KTM ride experts who come with extensive riding experience. All tours will adhere to the highest level of safety with a fully equipped crew with service & medical support. The 3N-4D rides are priced at INR 8 500/-.

As a part of KTM Track Day, owners will have the opportunity to experience their bikes on a professional racetrack and learn riding techniques under the guidance of national-level racers and KTM Master Trainers. The day-long training at prominent racing tracks of Buddh International Circuit-Noida and Madras Motor RaceTrack-Chennai will comprise of classroom-based & track sessions on multiple attributes of track racing like cornering, body position, vision, gear shifts, throttle control, counter-steering, etc. The certification received from the training will enable the owner to participate in FMSCI certified national races. The Track session is priced at INR 3 000/- for MMRT Chennai, and INR 4 500/- for BIC Noida. More details on all these properties are available on www.ktm.bajajauto.com/pro-experience

KTM has also announced that during this festive season, 1000 new customers who buy a KTMbetween 17th October and 30th November 2020 will have a chance to earn a free KTM ProExperience. The details regarding participation are available at all KTM dealerships. In addition, every KTM will come with an assured 3-year Extended Warranty, and 1-year free Road-side Assistance package valued at approx. INR 5 000/-, for purchases until 30th November 2020. The contest & assured offer is applicable for all new customers of KTM DUKE, RC & Adventure buying any motorcycle in the product range.