Here Are All The Cars Slated To Get Launched In September 2021

As the festive season is embarking upon us, the petrolhead inside of us cannot contain the excitement because along with festivities, come car launches as well! The coming month is going to be splattered with some interesting car launches that should get you excited. Let’s take a look at the upcoming cars in September 2021:

Hyundai i20 N-Line

Recently unveiled, the i20 N-Line will be the first N performance car from Hyundai’s line-up. Hyundai has stated that it will launch on 2nd September. The N-Line will have a few cosmetics updates and a tweaked suspension for better dynamic ability. The i20 N-Line will be offered in 2 variants: N6 and N8. The N6 will be only offered with an IMT gearbox and the N8 will have 7-speed DCT. The i20 N-Line will be powered with the familiar turbocharged 1.0-litre 3-cylinder GDI engine which produces 120ps and 172nm of torque. Read more about it here.

Mahindra XUV700

Since last year, Mahindra has made it a habit of unveiling a vehicle on the 15th of August and launching it on 2nd September. Last year they did it with the Thar and this year it’s the XUV700. XUV700 is the most anticipated car as Mahindra used to tease us with various segments first feature such as smart door handles, ADAS, and various safety features.

It is powered by a 2.0L mStallion engine which produces 200hp and 380nm of torque. The other engine is the 2.2 litre 4-cylinder mHawk diesel engine and it produces 155hp and 360nm of torque. The higher variant will be getting a higher tuned diesel engine which will produce 185 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. Although Mahindra has already revealed the prices of some of its variants, the complete price list along with other key updates will be told to the world on 2nd September. Read more about the XUV700 here.

Volkswagen Taigun

VW Taigun will be the first car from the brand which will be based on the MQB AO IN platform. VW Taigun will launch on 23rd September. The Taigun will have two petrol engines and no diesel engine. The entry-level engine will be a turbocharged 1 litre 3-cylinder TSI engine that produces 115 hp and 178 Nm of torque. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The second engine option will be a turbocharged 1.5 litre 4-cylinder TSI engine which produces 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The pricing will be announced when launched. Want to know more about the Taigun? Click here.

Morris Garage Astor

The Astor will be the petrol-powered version of the brand’s ZS EV. The company has dropped a massive bomb for potential buyers in terms of features. This will be the segment-first, MG has announced that the Astor will get an AI assistant and autonomous level 2. That will make it even more advanced than MG’s flagship offering in India – the Gloster. Additionally, the Astor will be equipped with a Jio sim for the infotainment system.

The engine specs are not revealed yet but Astor is likely to be offered with 2 engine options. A 1.5L 4-cylinder NA petrol will churn out 120bhp and 150nm of torque. The second one will be the 1.3L turbocharged petrol, this one will give out 163bhp and 230nm of torque. Read more about the feature-loaded Astor here.

Audi e-Tron GT

Audi India is all ready to dive into the EV segment with the recent launches. The E-Tron SUV and E-Tron Sportback were recently launched in India and now Audi has shared a teaser of another electric vehicle. Known as the E-Tron GT, it is a four-door coupe that shares its underpinnings with the Porsche Taycan.

Audi India hasn’t confirmed the launch timeline yet but we expect it to be launched by September 2021. The global market has 2 versions of the car, a standard S and a performance-oriented RS version. The standard e-Trom GT will be powered by a 238hp electric motor powering the front axle and 435hp powering the rear. Both the motors produce 475hp and 630Nm. Find out more about this electric Audi here.

Ford Ecosport

The facelift of the existing Ecosport is long overdue and it has been spied on multiple occasions. To keep the car fresh, they are going to launch the facelift in September.

With a few cosmetic changes in the front such as the grille and the inverted L-shaped DRLs, the front fascia seems more aggressive. Now coming to the engine, the facelift will be powered by the same engine. The current Ecosport is offered with 2 engine options, 1.5L 3-cylinder TiVCT petrol which produces 121 bhp of max power and 149 Nm of peak torque. The second engine offered is the 1.5L TDCI diesel which kicks out 99 bhp of max power and 215 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are equipped with a 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. Read more about the facelifted Ecosport here.