Tata Harrier Gets A New Shade

Someone in Tata Motors’ camp has been assigned a very interesting job – to fiddle around with the colour palette. We recently reported that Safari’s Tropical Mist shade will now be available as standard, which was previously only reserved for its flagship ‘Adventure Persona’ variant. And this time around, they have taken the Harrier in the scope and have rejigged the colour scheme of the acclaimed SUV.

So what has changed?

While the Dark Edition and the Camo Green continue to be offered, the ‘Telesto Grey’ hue has now been interchanged with a new ‘Daytona Grey’ shade. If the shade looks or sounds familiar, it is because it is the same colour tone as seen on the bigger Tata Safari and has now been extended to the five-seater Harrier. Not only this, it also gets 17-inch alloy wheels that are finished in black. The totally tally of available shades for the Harrier stands at five and they are – Daytona Grey, Camo Green, Dark (Oberon Black), Orcus White, and Calypso Red. The latter two can also be paired with a contrasting black roof. Apart from this slight adjustment, no mechanical change or additional feature has been introduced to the Harrier.

Tata Harrier / Safari XTA+ variant

In a bid to make its SUV range more value for money, Tata Motors recently added the XTA+ variant to the Harrier, Harrier dark and Safari range. The XTA+ variant comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a panoramic sunroof with global close, anti-pinch and rain-sensing closure. The Harrier XTA+ costs ₹19.14 lakhs, the Harrier XTA+ dark edition costs ₹19.34 lakhs and the Safari XTA+ costs ₹20.08 lakhs.

Also read: Tata Nexon EV Could Receive More Ponies In Its Next Update

The XTA+ variant comes with features such as projector headlamps, dual function LED DRLS, R17 alloy wheels, floating island 7” touchscreen infotainment system with 8 Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters), Android Auto & Apple Car Play connectivity, push-button start, fully automatic temperature control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers and more. Additionally, the Safari offers iRA connected car features, mood lighting, cruise control & a tire pressure monitoring system. The Safari and Harrier come with a Kryotec 2.0 litre diesel engine which produces 170hp and 350nm of torque. The Harrier and Safari share their OMEGARC architecture as well which is derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform.