Ford Ecosport Facelift Spied Without Any Camouflage! Key Exterior Changes Surface

The Indian automotive industry is currently boiling hot right now, thanks to the new players entering the game and the existing players turning even more vigilant in updating their portfolio. It is already known to every soul who breathes petrol fumes that Ford India is currently readying a facelifted version of the EcoSport. The Ecosport might have been one of the first few OGs of this segment but it has started feeling a little dated now. To bring it back on the battlefield, Ford India will launch the updated SUV in the coming few months. It has already been spied on multiple occasions but the latest spy shots that the little birdies managed to capture, reveal some more key details.

Exterior changes

Fortunately, the test mules featured here aren’t wearing any camouflage at all, revealing more details about the facelift and also confirming that its official launch is just around the corner.

The front fascia has received a lot of changes to make the package look a lot sportier and aggressive than before. The redesigned octagonal front grille brings a fresh appeal to the front end with its blacked-out theme and chrome studs in between.

The star of the show however, has to be the new inverted L-shaped DRLs that also double up as side turn indicators. If you ask us, that is the coolest design element of the Ecosport facelift. Spy shots that surfaced previously also revealed the design of the alloy wheels that look slightly better than the current ones. The Ecosport has a rather rear unique design and it looks like Ford is going to keep it that way.

New shade

The EcoSport is currently available in seven colours: brown, blue, black, grey, white, silver, and red. The test mule spotted here sports a new colour, which seems to be the Luxe Yellow seen on the Europe-spec EcoSport.

Expected features

Interiors of the cabin are not expected to flaunt too many updates except for the latest iteration of Sync 3 infotainment system with a 9.0-inch touchscreen display. Other features likely to be carried forward from the current EcoSport include electric sunroof, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and more. The crossover will also feature Ford Pass Integration, a factory-fitted cloud-connected device that allows users to perform remote operations such as start, stop, lock, unlock and geo-fencing. Safety features on offer include up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, Isofix child seat mounts and rear parking sensors.

Engine options

Now coming to the heart of the car, the facelifted Ecosport will be getting the same engine options as the current one. The current Ecosport is offered with 2 engine options, 1.5L 3-cylinder TiVCT petrol which churns out 121 bhp of max power and 149 Nm of peak torque. The second engine offered is the 1.5L TDCI diesel which kicks out 99 bhp of max power and 215 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are equipped with a 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.