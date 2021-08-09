The Volkswagen Taigun- Here’s All You Need To Know

With the Skoda Kushaq already launched, it’s time for Volkswagen to launch its much-awaited mid-size SUV Taigun in the market. The Taigun shares a lot of its components and powertrains with the Kushaq. In fact, it is based on the same MQB-AO IN platform which is tailor-made for our market. With the pre-bookings starting from today, here’s all you need to know about the Volkswagen Taigun.

Exterior

The Taigun features a typically understated design like other Volkswagens. The front features an upright face with a chrome grille featuring horizontal slats. The headlights are LED projector units with LED DRLs. The front bumpers get extensive chrome treatment and a silver skid plate. The side features 16-inch steel wheels and 16 inch or 17-inch alloy wheels depending on the variant. The rear features LED taillamps and a horizontal ‘infinity’ LED element running across the boot. Other details include shark fin antenna and silver roof rails.

Interior

The interior is again understated with minimal cuts and creases. The dashboard features a dual-tone theme of black and white. The dashboard features red ambient lighting to liven things up. If you choose the Cherry red exterior colour, the dashboard will be coloured in red. The seats come in leatherette upholstery depending on the variant and also come with ventilation function. It gets a 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6 speakers and wireless smartphone connectivity. Top end variants will also get an 8 inch virtual cockpit. Other features include wireless charging, cooled glovebox , USB C type charging ports, rear A/C vents, electrically foldable mirrors, automatic climate control with touch sensitive controls and Volkswagen’s new three spoke flat bottom steering wheel. In terms of practicality, it gets 60:40 split seats and 385 litres of boot space.

Powertrain

The Taigun will feature two petrol engines and no diesel engine. The entry level engine will be a turbocharged 1 litre 3-cylinder TSI engine which produces 115ps and 178nm of torque. It will come mated to a 6 speed manual and a 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission. The second engine option will be a turbocharged 1.5 litre 4-cylinder TSI engine which produces 150ps and 250nm of torque. The engine features cylinder deactivation technology where it will run only on 2 cylinders while coasting to extract maximum efficiency. The 1.5 TSI in its manual guise is capable of achieving 0-100km/h in around 9 seconds and reach a top speed of 190km/h. The 1.5 TSI will be available with a 6 speed manual and 7 speed automatic DSG transmission.

Safety

Just like its sibling Kushaq, the Taigun will come loaded with standard safety features. Standard safety features include ESC, TCS, ABS, EBD, ISOFIX child mounts, rollover mitigation, brake disc wiping, Multi collision braking, electronic differential lock, dual airbags, adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts for the middle passenger. Top-end variants will also get 6 airbags, auto-dimming IRVM and hill start assist.

Variants and options

The Volkswagen Taigun will be available in 5 colours namely Carbon steel grey, Candy white, Reflex silver, Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red. Volkswagen hasn’t revealed any variant details yet however, we do have some details about the powertrain combinations and standard features. The Base 1.0 litre TSI manual Taigun will feature halogen headlamps with LED DRLs and 16 inch steel wheels with cover. The interiors will get a touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMS and manual A/C. The base Taigun will come loaded with the aforementioned features. We expect the 1.0 TSI to come in trendline, comfortline and highline trims like other Volkswagens. The 1.0 TSI will also exclusively feature ventilated seats.

The 1.5 TSI engine will be available in GT and GT+ trims. The GT will come only with a 6 speed manual transmission and get features like a 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone compatibility, automatic climate control, steering mounted audio controls, analogue dials with MFD, reverse parking camera, halogen headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillamps and 16 inch alloy wheels. The top end GT+ will come exclusively with the 7 speed DSG. It will get features like auto dimming IRVM, cruise control, sunroof, automatic LED projector headlamps, 17 inch alloy wheels, side and curtain airbags, keyless entry with push button start and an 8 inch virtual cockpit display.

Pricing

We expect the Volkswagen Taigun to carry a premium pricing. It should be priced close to the Skoda Kushaq or even above it for the extra features that it carries like the virtual cockpit. The Taigun is set to be launched sometime in the month of September.