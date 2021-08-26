Hyundai I20 N-Line Gets A Launch Date, Variants Explained

The recently unveiled Hyundai i20 N-Line finally gets a launch date! Set to be launched on 2nd September, it will be interesting to see how Hyundai prices it. We already know about the specs and mechanical changes but what we don’t know is about the variants and their distribution. Let’s take a look at the variants:

N6

The N6 is the entry-level variant of the i20 N Line. It will be solely offered with the 6-speed iMT gearbox. Features in the N6 variant include halogen headlamps, LED taillamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, digital instrument cluster, 8-touchscreen infotainment system, six-speaker sound system, steering mounted audio controls, electric sunroof, cruise control, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMS, manual air conditioning, rear A/C vents, cooled glove box, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, rear USB port, keyless entry, dual airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, TPMS, all four disc brakes and rear parking camera with sensors.

N8

The N8 will be the top of the line variant in the lineup. It will be offered with a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT. Features include LED projector headlamps with DRLs, cornering lamps, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, Bluelink connected car technology, Bose 7 speaker sound system, voice commands, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, rear adjustable headrest, a rear-seat armrest, rear washer and wiper, side and curtain airbags, auto-dimming IRVM, Puddle lamps, burglar alarm and height-adjustable seat belts for front occupants.

Performance and handling

The i20 N line will be powered with the familiar turbocharged 1.0-litre 3-cylinder GDI engine which produces 120ps and 172nm of torque. It can achieve 0-100 km/h in 9.9 seconds and the transmission options include a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT Dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

It also gets a sportier exhaust note from the aforementioned twin-tip exhaust. Hyundai has retuned the suspension and steering for a sportier feel. It gets disc brakes on all four wheels as opposed to the standard i20 which gets disc brakes only for the front wheels. It gets electronic aids such as electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and hill assist control.