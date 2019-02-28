The Hyundai Creta Is Now a Family of 5 Lakh Members

Perhaps the most popular SUV in the Indian market at this point in time, the Hyundai Creta has proven itself by crossing the 5 Lakh sales milestone. Launched in 2015, the Creta gradually won the hearts of the people with its endless lists of features, practical cabin and its great value for money proposition. Backing the popularity of the SUV is a bunch of awards it has received over the years, including the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) back in 2016 and 26 more prestigious awards in various categories. The Korean carmaker has sold more than 3,70,000 units in our market and the remaining 1,40,000 sales come from export markets.

The Creta has had its fair share of updates during these 4-years that it has been on sale. Hyundai is known to offer a huge list of features in all their cars and the Creta is no exception. In its latest avatar, it comes loaded with features like an electric sunroof, cruise control, electronic seat for the driver, wireless charging pad, LED illumination, smart key band and the list goes on and on. Another factor working in the Creta’s favour is the fact that it is sold in so many variants which implies that it can cater to a wide range of audience. Just to give you some perspective, the entry-level base model of the Creta retails for INR 9.6 Lakh while the range-topping model costs a whopping 15.86 Lakh.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai CRETA is a convergence of design, performance, safety and technology. It is the Perfect SUV fulfilling the diverse needs of our New Age customers. With the record sales of over 5 lakh units in less than 4 years by any Made-In-India SUV, Hyundai CRETA has yet again set a new benchmark in the industry becoming a shining example of Hyundai’s manufacturing excellence.”

Powering the Creta are a set of three robust engines. For the fans of the diesel engine, Hyundai offers a 1.4-litre engine which is good for 90 PS and 220 Nm and is offered with only a manual transmission. There also is a larger 1.6-litre oil burner on offer which is good for 128 PS and 260 Nm. Offering a more refined experience is a 1.6-litre petrol motor good for 123 PS and 151 Nm. The latter two engines can be paired with an automatic gearbox for comfort. Below are some images of this SUV for you to see.