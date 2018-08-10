First Spy Images Of Tata 45X Based Hatchback’s Interior Reveal Floating Infotainment System

A test mule of Tata Motors’ 45X based hatchback was recently spotted during test runs. Thanks to the person behind the wheel who was driving the test mule with all the windows down, the spy photographer managed to click an image of the dashboard of the vehicle. While the complete dashboard isn’t visible in the images, the spy photograph does reveal a floating infotainment system, twin-pod instrument console and the trapezoidal air-con vents. The interiors on the test mule were all black although the production spec model may sport a different colour scheme.

Showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in the concept form, the 45X based hatchback will use the new Alpha platform and will feature Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design philosophy. The 45X based production spec hatchback is likely to receive a retuned version of the 1.2-litre, three cylinder petrol motor that is currently seen on the Tiago under its hood. A few other engine options could include a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit sourced from the Nexon and a 1.05-litre diesel engine.

While the premium hatchback is still some time away, check out a walkaround video of the 45X concept below:

The 45X premium hatchback, as reported earlier, will be launched in India in H2, 2019. The vehicle will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai’s Elite i20.

We’ll keep you posted with more updates as and when they’re available. Stay tuned.

Spy Image Source: Autocar India