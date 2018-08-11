Triumph Motorcycles And Smile Foundation ‘Ride for Freedom’ Pledges To Support Girl Child Education

Continuing with the Triumph tradition of getting riders together for a good cause to commemorate the 72nd Indian Independence Day, Triumph Motorcycles India is gearing up for the ‘Ride for Freedom’ on August 15 across 16 cities in India. Triumph Motorcycles India and Smile Foundation have come together to support the cause of Girl Child Education. The “#SheCanFly” Campaign ride will be flagged off and end at Triumph dealerships across cities.

The iconic British brand is reaching out to its 5,000-strong customer base and beyond to get participants to donate towards Smile Foundation’s contribution in the area of primary education. In the past, Triumph has successfully sponsored the education of more than 200 girl children across communities.

Spearheading India operations Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India, will be flagging off the ride from New Delhi.

Farooq said, “It is a proud moment as an Indian to be a part of this Freedom Ride for such a noble cause. In a country like ours, where the female population has limited access to education, it is imperative we create opportunities for growing girl children to learn, grow and evolve. Through these rides, our objective is to create awareness and help children receive quality education, I am certain that this year too, like every year, Triumph enthusiasts will support this cause wholeheartedly.”