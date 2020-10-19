Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched With Cosmetic Upgrades

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has launched the Swift Limited Edition, which is aimed to excite young customers who aspire for a more stylish vehicle. In order to establish a distinct road presence, the Swift Limited Edition follows an all-black dominance theme which adds a new level of boldness to Swift’s already sporty credentials.

More details

The Swift Limited Edition comes with a lot of cosmetic upgrades and accessories like the Gloss Black Body Kit, Aerodynamic Spoiler, BodySide Moulding, Door Visor, All-Black Garnish on Grill, Tail Lamp and Fog Lamp, and much more.

Interior

On the interior front, Sporty Seat Covers are there to complement the limited edition Swift’s sporty round dials and the flat-bottom steering wheel. All this makes the fun to drive Swift, an even more eye-catching hatchback. This Limited Edition Swift will come at an additional cost of up to Rs 24,000 over the price of the standard version of the vehicle. However, the Swift Limited Edition will be available across all variants of the car’s line-up.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a preferred choice amongst the youth for over a decade now for being a sporty, stylish and fun to drive a car. Since launch, with its disruptive looks and peppy performance, Swift has been one of the best performers in our portfolio and helped us strengthen leadership in the premium hatchback segment. Over the 3 generations shift has evolved in features, looks, and technology, often defining the changes in aspiration and preferences of Indian car customers. Today, we are happy to announce the launch of the bolder and sportier Swift Limited Edition to add a boost of excitement amidst such unprecedented times. For allSwift enthusiasts and fans, this Limited Edition offers a new way to reflect their personality in a stylish, sporty, and young way.”

Three-time winner of ICOTY, Maruti Suzuki Swift has sustained its leadership for 14 magnificent years. The Swift dominates the segment with over 23 Lac customers. The festive season has increased the demand for personal transport, and the Swift Limited-Edition is available at an additional cost of just Rs 24,990 across all Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships. This makes it an attractive proposition for Indian customers.