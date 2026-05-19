Bentley reveals Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition with Alpine inspired design

Bentley has revealed a fresh version of the Bentayga EWB, and this one takes inspiration from luxury mountain retreats and long winter drives through the Alps. Called the Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition, the SUV has been created with Mulliner and social media creator Gstaad Guy.
The SUV is based on the Bentayga EWB Azure and gets several custom touches that make it feel more personal and warm compared to a regular luxury SUV. Rather than going for flashy styling, this edition leans more toward rich materials, soft colours and comfort focused detailing.
The Gstaad Guy is known for content around luxury travel and high-end lifestyle culture. That same atmosphere can be seen across this special Bentayga.
Exterior gets hand finished paint and custom detailing
The Chalet Edition carries a clean and elegant look. Bentley has used a Light Tudor Grey paint shade that takes nearly 60 hours to complete by hand.
A few unique elements help separate it from the standard Bentayga EWB.
- Bronze Styling package
- Fireglow pinstripe detailing
- Chalet Edition badges on front wings
- Custom treadplates
- Special Saddle leather boot protectors available
The boot protectors also get Alpine inspired embroidery and Fireglow binding. Bentley says the SUV is designed to feel equally at home near ski resorts or coastal roads.
The overall styling stays classy without adding too many loud design elements.
Cabin built around comfort and warmth
The cabin is where most of the changes have happened. Bentley has given the Chalet Edition a four seat layout with comfort focused seating for long journeys.
Key points –
- Four individual comfort seats
- Rear centre console
- Rich Saddle leather upholstery
- Diamond quilted surfaces
- Tweed detailing across cabin
The seats are designed to reduce fatigue during long drives. Bentley has also added Liquid Amber open pore wood veneers, giving the dashboard and doors a softer and warmer finish!
Small details have also received extra attention.
- Alpine flower embroidery on cushions and headrests
- Laser etched graphics
- Gstaad Guy emblem on cabin panels
- Animated welcome lamps
The interior feels closer to a luxury lounge than a traditional SUV cabin.
Premium audio and luxury touches
The Chalet Edition also gets a high specification Naim for Bentley sound system. The speaker grilles are finished in Saddle colour so they blend naturally with the rest of the interior theme.
Fireglow accents are used in different parts of the cabin to add contrast without making the design look heavy. Lighting and materials are chosen to create a relaxed atmosphere during night drives.
Bentley says every part of the cabin was selected carefully to maintain a calm and refined feel.
Limited edition model through Mulliner
This special Bentayga is available only through Bentley Mulliner, which handles the company’s bespoke and coachbuilt projects.
The Chalet Edition is also the first official collaboration between Bentley and the Gstaad Guy. The SUV combines Bentley craftsmanship with design inputs inspired by Alpine homes, luxury travel and private retreat culture.