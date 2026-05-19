Uno Minda Sees Strong FY26 Growth, Q4 Profit Rises 22 Percent!

The Indian auto industry has been witnessing strong movement over the last year, especially in passenger vehicles and two-wheelers. More cars and bikes on roads also means a stronger demand for auto components, and Uno Minda seems to have gained well from this momentum during FY26.
The company reported a profit after tax of Rs 326 crore for the January to March 2026 quarter. In the same period last year, the number stood at Rs 266 crore. Revenue during the quarter also moved up strongly to Rs 5,336 crore compared to Rs 4,528 crore in Q4 FY25.
The growth came from different parts of the business instead of depending on one segment alone. Expansion in product demand, along with higher volumes, helped the company post healthy numbers during the quarter.
Q4 FY26 key numbers
- Profit after tax at Rs 326 crore
- 22 percent growth compared to last year
- Revenue increased to Rs 5,336 crore
- EBITDA stood at Rs 603 crore
- EBITDA growth reached 14 percent
The company also mentioned that value-added products and rising demand across existing and new businesses supported growth during the quarter.
For the full financial year as well, the numbers stayed positive. Normalised consolidated revenue for FY26 stood at Rs 19,589 crore, while profit after tax reached Rs 1,166 crore.
FY26 full year performance
- Revenue at Rs 19,589 crore
- 17 percent yearly growth
- PAT reached Rs 1,166 crore
- PAT growth stood at 24 percent
- EBITDA increased to Rs 2,182 crore
- EBITDA growth stood at 16 percent for FY26
The company continued expanding its presence across multiple automotive categories during the year. Orders in lighting, infotainment, seating and sunroof businesses also helped improve future business visibility. The company is also seeing stronger demand for premium and technology-heavy automotive components.
Managing Director Ravi Mehra said the company benefited from strong production growth in both passenger vehicle and two wheeler segments. He also shared that Uno Minda managed to perform ahead of overall industry momentum during FY26.
The company is now preparing for another important phase during FY27. Multiple projects are expected to enter commercial production or scale up operations in the coming months. Seven out of eleven ongoing project lines are expected to enter production or scale up during FY27.
Upcoming expansion plans
- EV powertrain projects
- Sunroof business expansion
- Capacity growth across plants
- More localisation in manufacturing
- Premium and safety technology push
The company also said it is increasing its value per vehicle by adding more advanced products across categories. This also helps increase the overall component value supplied per vehicle.
Apart from business growth, shareholders are also set to receive a final dividend of Rs 1.75 per share. Along with the interim dividend already paid earlier, the total dividend for FY26 reaches Rs 2.65 per share.
Dividend details
- Final dividend of Rs 1.75 per share
- Total FY26 dividend at Rs 2.65 per share
- Total payout value around Rs 153 crore
CFO Sunil Bohra said the company managed to protect profitability despite cost pressures and supply chain challenges during the year. He also added that recent business wins across different product verticals are expected to support future growth.
The company also continued expanding across domestic as well as international markets.