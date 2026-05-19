Honda ZR V eHEV teased ahead of May 22 India debut!

For a long time, Honda buyers in India had only a few SUV options to choose from. Many people still remember the CR-V for its comfort and smooth driving feel, but after it left the market, the brand did not really have a premium SUV in the showroom. That scenario now seems to be changing with the arrival of the new Honda ZR-V e:HEV in India.
Yes, you heard that right!
Honda has officially teased the SUV before its India debut on May 22. The new model will come to India as a fully imported unit and will sit above the Elevate as the company’s flagship SUV.
The teaser image only reveals the front section in dark lighting, but a few details are already visible. The SUV gets sharp LED headlamps with L shaped daytime running lights. An illuminated Honda logo can also be seen at the centre of the grille, giving the front a cleaner and more premium look.
The overall shape feels more sporty than a regular SUV. The roofline sits lower and slightly sloping while the front section looks wider than the Elevate. It gives the ZR V a crossover style appearance with a more planted stance.
A few more details visible in the teaser include:
- Flush style roof rails
- Sculpted bonnet design
- Sunroof setup
- Large ORVMs
- Wide grille section
International versions also get chrome detailing on the grille, sporty bumper styling and honeycomb pattern air intake sections. Most of these design elements are expected to be carried over to the India model.
Size and road presence
The ZR V is larger than the Elevate and enters the premium SUV category.
- Length: 4,568 mm
- Width: 1,840 mm
- Height: 1,620 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,657 mm
- Ground clearance: 180 mm
The SUV is expected to offer alloy wheels between 17 and 19 inches depending on the version.
The side profile will stay clean with black body cladding around the wheel arches and lower doors. At the rear, the SUV is likely to get wraparound LED tail lamps and sporty bumper styling with dual exhaust finishers.
Engine and hybrid setup
The India spec SUV is expected to use the same strong hybrid setup available in global markets.
Key specs –
- 2.0 litre four cylinder petrol engine
- Strong hybrid technology
- e CVT automatic gearbox
- 180 hp power output
- 240 Nm torque
International versions are capable of doing 0 to 100 kmph in less than 8 seconds, depending on the variant. That should give the ZR V a strong mix of performance and smooth everyday driving. Top speed is limited to around 170 kmph.
As this hybrid setup is already used in several global Honda models, it has built a strong reputation for refined performance and impressive fuel efficiency.
Cabin and features
The cabin is expected to get a premium dual tone theme with a layered dashboard layout. International models already offer a clean and modern interior design.
Expected features include:
- 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 10.2 inch digital driver display
- Panoramic sunroof
- Dual zone climate control
- Wireless charging
- Powered front seats
- Driver seat memory function
- Powered tailgate
- 12 speaker Bose sound system
The centre console also gets button style gear controls which help give the cabin a cleaner look.
Safety and technology
The SUV is also expected to come with several modern safety features.
- Six airbags
- Level 2 ADAS
- 360 degree camera
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane assist features
The ZR V eHEV will launch alongside the updated Honda City facelift on May 22.
Conclusion
The ZR V eHEV brings Honda back into the premium SUV space with a fresh approach. It combines sporty styling, hybrid power and a feature loaded cabin in a larger five seat package. With its imported positioning and premium setup, it will go up against models like the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq in India.