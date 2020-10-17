Toyota Kirloskar Motor Dispatches First Batch Of The Urban Cruiser

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that it has begun dispatching its much-awaited compact SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser before the onset of the festive season, as promised earlier. Ever since the opening of bookings in August 2020, the Urban Cruiser has received a very encouraging response from customers across the country.

The all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser, priced in the range of Rs 8.4 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh. With this young SUV, TKM also aims to give customers an early entry into the Toyota SUV family while enjoying the brand’s legendary sales and service experience along with the benefits of value-added services. The Urban Cruiser is backed by a warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh km, whichever comes earlier.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales, and Service, TKM, said, “We are extremely thrilled to announce that TKM has dispatched the first set of the Urban Cruiser even before the commencement of the festive season, as promised during the launch. It is our absolute honor and pleasure to receive such a promising response from our customers, towards the Urban Cruiser. With a customer-first approach and a dedicated passion to fulfill the aspirations of customers, we will continue to focus on the timely introduction of new products, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is yet another such effort to gratify the evolving customer needs.”

Toyota is also offering several benefits for this festive season, under which- salaried customers can benefits from the ‘Special Cash Package’ recently announced by the Ministry of Finance to lower the initial burden of purchase and make all car purchases easy. In the case of Govt employees, the Special Festival Advance that has been announced by the Government will help them avail of the interest-free advance of Rs 10,000. Customers may use this amount to make the booking payments for a range of Toyota vehicles including the recently launched- Toyota Urban Cruiser and other B segment models like Toyota Glanza and Toyota Yaris.

Besides all these exclusive offers, Toyota Kirloskar Motors is also allowing its customers to gain from various ‘flexible EMI options’ through its finance partners. The flexible EMI option also comes with attractive benefits like a low rate of interest and extended loan tenure of seven years (subject to necessary conditions).