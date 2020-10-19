Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead of Global Unveil

The Nissan Magnite is one of the most anticipated compact SUVs this year. The Magnite’s launch had to suffer from a very long wait and delay due to the pandemic and broken supply chain network. The Magnite, which was supposed to be launched in India by August 2020, is now set to arrive soon. Nissan has announced that the Magnite will show its face to the world on 21st October. The carmaker has also released a teaser to increase the excitement before the launch.

More details

The Magnite has already been spotted testing, and we also know a lot about its specs and features. To confirm our doubts, the teaser shows that the upcoming Nissan Magnite will arrive with LED headlamps, and LED daytime running lights, a sculpted design, faux skid plates, along with bold alloy wheels, roof rails, and two-tone exterior treatment, to give it a bold and sporty look.

The new Nissan Magnite will be built on the CMF-A+ platform, which is the end result of the Renault-Nissan Alliance. This platform is also used in the Renault Triber MPV in India. The Magnite was earlier scheduled to be launched in India, with a Datsun badging. However, it will now arrive as a Nissan compact SUV, and will become the second product based on the CMF-A+ architecture. From the teaser, we can see that the Magnite will retain the key design elements of the concept car.

The big, bold, beautiful, all-new #NissanMAGNITE is almost here! Stay tuned for the Global Unveil on 21st October 2020. #IgniteYourCarisma To know more, visit https://t.co/O1L94mrQLy pic.twitter.com/NKjMuGNGeR — Nissan India (@Nissan_India) October 13, 2020

On the exterior front, the SUV is expected to arrive with a large hexagonal grille, paired with its new LED headlamps, and L-shaped LED daytime running lamps housed within the bumper. The entire body will arrive with a lot of sharp lines and styling, the bonnet is also adorned with these sculpted lines. The Magnite is also expected to arrive with those huge wheel arches and ORVMs with integrated LED turn signal lights. Apart from this, the compact SUV is expected to get a pair of sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, a huge rear bumper, and LED taillamps as well.

Under the hood, the upcoming Nissan Magnite is expected to arrive with a 1.0-litre petrol engine that will be borrowed from the Renault Triber. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and an AMT transmission and is capable of producing 71bhp of power and 96Nm of peak torque. However, we also expect a turbocharged version of the engine for the Magnite.