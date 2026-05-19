Ferrari Cars May Soon Get Cheaper In India – Here’s why

Owning a Ferrari is a dream many car lovers grow up with. The sound of a big engine, the shape of the car, and the badge itself carry a different feeling. That dream may soon become slightly easier for Indian buyers as Ferrari prices could drop by a huge margin in the coming years.
Ferrari dealerships in India have now started accepting bookings at expected lower prices linked to the upcoming India European Union free trade agreement. The agreement is likely to reduce import duties on European cars quite heavily once it becomes active.
At present, imported luxury cars face duties crossing 100 percent. Under the expected agreement, that number could fall sharply in phases over the coming years. Ferrari dealers have already started preparing because deliveries usually take several months.
Huge expected drop in Ferrari prices
Some Ferrari models could become cheaper by more than Rs 2 crore after the new tax structure arrives.
Here are the expected price changes:
|Ferrari Model
|Current Price (Ex-showroom)
|Expected Price After FTA
|Estimated Price Drop
|Ferrari Purosangue
|Rs 10.5 crore
|Rs 7.35 crore
|Rs 3.15 crore
|Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider
|Rs 9.15 crore
|Rs 6.4 crore
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Ferrari 12Cilindri Coupe
|Rs 8.5 crore
|Rs 5.95 crore
|Rs 2.55 crore
|Ferrari Amalfi
|Rs 5.59 crore (indicative)
|Rs 3.91 crore
|Rs 1.68 crore
All figures are estimated ex-showroom prices for India.
The biggest difference is seen on the Purosangue SUV, where the expected reduction stands at nearly Rs 3.15 crore.
Only petrol Ferrari models included right now
Not every Ferrari sold in India is part of this reduced pricing plan. The lower expected prices currently apply only to pure petrol models.
These include:
- Purosangue
- 12Cilindri Coupe
- 12Cilindri Spider
- Amalfi
Hybrid Ferrari models are still left out because there is no final clarity about tax benefits for hybrid vehicles under the India EU agreement.
That means the following continue at existing prices:
- Ferrari 296 GTB
- Ferrari 296 GTS
- Ferrari 849 Testarossa
Buyers will need to wait
Customers placing bookings now will not automatically receive lower prices on early deliveries.
The reduced pricing is linked to deliveries expected after the India EU agreement officially comes into effect. Current reports suggest that this may happen sometime in 2027.
Final prices could also change later depending on exchange rates and final government decisions.
Ferrari EV may still stay expensive
Ferrari’s upcoming electric car called the Luce may not receive lower import duties in the beginning. Current plans under the agreement reportedly do not include duty reductions for EVs during the first few years.
Because of this, Ferrari’s petrol lineup could benefit much earlier than its future electric range.