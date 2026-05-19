MINI Brings A Rare GP-Inspired Cooper S To India at Rs 58.9 lakh

Owning a special performance car from a premium brand is still a dream for many enthusiasts. Cars like Ferrari, Porsche GT models or rare AMG editions usually stay far away from most buyers. That is where small, limited-run cars like the new MINI Cooper S GP Inspired Edition create excitement. It is compact, sporty, loud in design and built for people who want something very different from regular luxury cars.
MINI has launched the Cooper S GP Inspired Edition in India at Rs 58.9 lakh ex-showroom. Only 30 units will be sold in the country, which instantly makes it one of the rarest MINI models on sale right now. Deliveries have already started, and bookings have opened earlier for Rs 1.5 lakh.
This new version is based on the Cooper S with the JCW Pack, but it gets several styling upgrades inspired by the hardcore MINI GP.
Exterior gets a sharper look
The GP Inspired Edition comes finished in a special Legend Grey paint shade. MINI has paired it with Chilli Red highlights on the roof and ORVMs, giving the hatchback a much sportier appearance.
Some of the key exterior changes include:
- GP inspired bonnet stripes
- Red and grey side graphics
- JCW front bumper and grille
- Red tow strap at the front
- Rear diffuser and spoiler extension
- Front and rear winglets
- ‘1 of 30’ badging on C-pillar
The hatchback also rides on JCW alloy wheels with red centre caps. The design feels aggressive without looking overdone.
Another interesting touch is the lighting setup. The LED headlamps and tail-lamps get multiple welcome and goodbye animations depending on the selected lighting mode.
Cabin gets sporty details
The interior carries several exclusive touches which separate it from the regular Cooper S.
- JCW sports seats with red detailing
- Black cabin theme with red accents
- GP inspired illuminated door sills
- ‘1 of 30’ floor mats
- JCW steering wheel with paddle shifters
The dashboard and door pads use recycled knitted fabric material instead of traditional leather-heavy trims. MINI has also added ambient lighting effects around the cabin.
The circular OLED touchscreen remains one of the biggest highlights of the interior. It measures 9.4 inches and controls most functions of the car.
Features and technology
The hatchback comes loaded with premium and connected features.
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Harman Kardon sound system
- Head-up display
- Wireless charging pad
- Panoramic glass roof
- Powered driver seat with memory
- Connected car technology
- MINI digital key support
Voice commands can also control several functions through the MINI assistant system.
The car also gets multiple driving modes including Go-Kart Mode, Green Mode and Vivid Mode. Each mode changes lighting, graphics and driving feel.
Engine and performance
Power comes from the familiar 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
- 204 hp power output
- 300 Nm torque
- 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox
Performance figures remain strong for a hatchback of this size.
- 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds
- Top speed of 242 kmph
MINI has also equipped the car with adaptive suspension and JCW sport brakes for sharper handling.
Safety package
The Cooper S GP Inspired Edition gets several safety features as standard.
- Multiple airbags
- ABS and stability control
- Rear view camera
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Parking assistance
- Cruise control
- Level 1 ADAS functions
Conclusion
The MINI Cooper S GP Inspired Edition is built for buyers who enjoy rare cars with sporty character and strong road presence. It retains the fun nature of the regular Cooper S while adding exclusive styling and collector appeal. With just 30 units planned for India, this hatchback is likely to attract enthusiasts who want something uncommon without stepping into full supercar territory.