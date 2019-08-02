Facelifted Tata Tiago and Tigor Could Feature An All-digital Instrument Console

The Tiago hatchback has been a major contributor in escalating Tata Motors’ position in the personal vehicle space in India. A well-built and likeable car, the Tiago was followed up with the Tigor compact sedan, where the latter offered the luxuries of a three-box vehicle with a small footprint. Both cars are also offered as go-fast JTP variants and offer a thoroughly enjoyable experience behind the wheel. However, for being around for some time now, and also to get past the upcoming BS-VI norms, a facelift has been in the works.

The facelift will receive obvious changes in the engine department for it to meet the cleaner emission norms, and in addition to those, expect subtle styling changes on the outside. These will be in line with the carmaker’s IMPACT Design 2.0 language. However, the big change on the inside could be a new all-digital instrument console, which could replace the chrome-lined good-looking dials and the central MID display. Captured by Honest Auto Tech on Facebook, the new instrument cluster is an all-monochrome display with readings for the speed in the centre, flanked by a digital rev counter and fuel gauge on either side. Under the speedometer, there’s a digital bar for real-time efficiency, with an odometer sitting further below. Above the fuel gauge, thankfully, there still is space for a digital temperature gauge and Tata Motors hasn’t just moved on with a lamp to do the job instead.

Keen eyes would notice that there’s a display area for the driving mode selected, and also a little lamp which we think will light up when the car crosses 80 km/h and then 120 km/h. Other generic tell-tale lights occupy the space and on either side, there are stalks for resetting the trip meter and toggling between readouts. Along with the Tiago and the Tigor, the Nexon is also in the queue for a minor facelift and could come with a flat-bottom wheel among other things, which we think it will borrow from the Altroz. The Altroz hatchback will make its debut soon and will be followed by the 7-seater Harrier. We also expect the H2X micro-SUV to make its debut in production form at the Auto Expo in Delhi next year.