Hyundai Kona Gets A Massive Price Cut After GST Rate Revision

Launched just weeks ago at a price of INR 25.30 lakh, the Hyundai Kona is now available at a lesser price. After the Government revised GST rates for all-electric vehicle and brought it down from 12% to 5%, all EV manufacturers have begun to pass on the benefits to the consumer. India’s first all-electric SUV, the Hyundai Kona now retails at INR 23,71,858. The car has already received 152 Bookings in just 20 Days and is available across 15 Hyundai dealerships in 11 cities. The list includes Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Cochin, Delhi, Pune, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Lucknow.

The Hyundai Kona comes fitted with a 136 PS permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, which is powered by a high voltage, 39.2 kW battery pack that uses lithium-ion polymer technology. This battery pack comes with an 8-year/1,60,000 km warranty, while the car itself comes with a 3-year/unlimited km warranty. ARAI claims that the SUV can cover a distance of up to 452 km in a single charge, making it quite a long-range SUV.

While 136 PS may not sound so much for a car of this size and weight, the electric motor makes up for it by providing 395 Nm of twist right from the get-go and the Kona can sprint from 0 – 100 km/h in just 9.7 seconds. It can hit a top speed of 160 km/h. The Kona gets driving modes – Eco/Eco+, comfort and Sport. Each mode makes the car perform a bit differently, to give the driver a different experience. The car also comes with regenerative braking, which can be controlled by the steering mounted paddles, for different levels of intrusion or can be switched off completely.

In terms of charging time, the car will be sold with a 2.8 KW portable charger which plugs into a normal 3-point wall socket and takes 19 hours to charge the batteries fully. An AC wall-box charger is the other option which will be provided with the car and can be installed at home or office. The 7.2 kW cable takes 6H and 10 mins to recharge the batteries fully or an hour for 50 km of running. Select IOCL bunks in tier I cities will have a DC charger which will fill up 80% of the juice in those batteries in 57 minutes.

Like some recently launched conventional vehicles, the Kona too, has its projector LED headlights fitted in the bumper, below the high-mounted DRLs. Because there’s no engine though, typical of electric cars, there’s no radiator grille required and there isn’t one. A tiny openable flap in the grille area hides the charging port and at the bottom is an air dam which sucks in air for the battery’s cooling system.