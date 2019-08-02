Lexus To Bring The LC 500h Grand Tourer To Indian Shores

Leading Japanese premium brand, Lexus will be launching their grand tourer, the LC 500h in the Indian market next year. The LC or the Luxury Coupé was first showcased in concept form at the 2012 edition of the Detroit Motor Show. This grand tourer is sold in two avatars worldwide. The first variant, the LC 500 comes with a naturally aspirated V8 engine while the other LC 500h comes with a 3.5-litre V6 engine paired with 2 electric motors. Lexus shall only be offering the hybrid model in our country and we will miss on the grunty V8. Expected to be launched in the second half of 2020, the coupé will come with a price tag of between INR 1 crore to INR 1.5 Crore.

With looks straight from the future, the Lexus LC 500h is arguably the best looking coupé on sale. Upfront, the car comes with a long hood, with the Lexus signature grille and sleek looking headlamps. The lower stance lends the car a sporty and aggressive look. The rear of the car is quite wide and the rear indicators move to the extreme end of the car. On the inside, the car is just what you would expect from a luxurious coupé. The materials used appear to be of the best quality, finely crafted and stitched into place. The driver gets a chunky steering wheel with paddle shifters and gets an all-digital instrument console, which looks quite similar to the one we saw in the Lexus LFA.

Also Read: All New Lexus ES 300h Finally Arrives in India

Talking about the powerplant, the LC500h would use a combination of a 3.5-litre V6 motor and 2 electric motors. The petrol motor is rated to produce 295 hp of peak power and the electric motors, combined, are good for 177 hp. This allows the car to generate an overall power output of 354 hp and maximum twist of 348 Nm. This engine is paired with a rather unique gearbox, which combines a CVT and regular automatic transmission to provide 10-speeds to choose from. This would translate to a 0 to 100 kmph time of around 5 seconds, which is quite fast for such a luxurious ride. For more news on this upcoming Japanese coupé, stay tuned.