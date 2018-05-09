New 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Variant And Feature List Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Ahead of its launch that is reported to take place later this month, the variant wise feature list of the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift has been leaked on the web. A single leaked image reveals the list of variants, features and colour options of the new 2018 Creta facelift.

The Hyundai Creta facelift will be available in six variants including E, E+, S, SX, SX(Dual Tone) and SX (O). Upon launch, the model can be had in seven colour options including White, Black, Silver, Fiery Red, Stardust Grey, Passion Orange and Marina Blue, the latter two being new colour options. The dual tone variants will be available in a combination of White and Black as well as Orange and Black.

Feature wise, the 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift will come equipped with a sunroof and cruise control. While the sunroof will be available on the SX AT and SX (O) variants, the cruise control feature will be available on the SX, SX dual tone and SX(O) variants. Due to the low quality of the image, the rest of the features remain unreadable.

Engine specifications remain unchanged and hence the new Hyundai Creta facelift will be offered with the same set of engines. These include a 1.6-litre petrol motor, 1.6-litre diesel motor and a 1.4-litre diesel motor. Transmission options will include a six speed manual unit and a six speed automatic unit. It is believed that Hyundai will work on improving the NVH levels for all the aforementioned engine options. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

