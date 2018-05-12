Trending:
Volvo XC40 India Launch Details Revealed
HomeHyundaiExclusive: New 2018 Hyundai Creta – Juicy Design Details Leaked

Exclusive: New 2018 Hyundai Creta – Juicy Design Details Leaked

|
Added in: Hyundai

Previously, the variants, feature list and the colour options of the upcoming 2018 Hyundai Creta were leaked, giving us a detailed look at all the equipment that the new model will receive. The new 2018 Creta will be available in six variants including E, E+, S, SX, SX(Dual Tone) and SX (O); and will feature seven colour options. The list of colour options includes:

  • White
  • Black
  • Silver
  • Fiery Red
  • Stardust Grey
  • Passion Orange
  • Marina Blue

new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift (3)

The dual tone variants will be available in a combination of:

  • White and Black
  • Orange and Black

Click here to check out the complete list of features and variants on the 2018 Hyundai Creta

Recently, we were sent a document by one of our readers, revealing the design changes on the upcoming model and here’s what’s new. For starters, the new Creta facelift will feature a revised fascia with an updated headlight design, front fog lamp housing, a new radiator grille, a revised front bumper, and a new skid plate. Apart from the fog lamps, the new Creta will also get DRL/positioning lights.

Exclusive – 2018 Hyundai Creta – Leaked Info (5)

Changes to the sides will include a new roof rail and refreshed alloy wheels. At the rear, the new compact SUV will feature a redesigned tail light design and a new bumper with updated reflectors.

Exclusive – 2018 Hyundai Creta – Leaked Info (3)

Similar to the exterior, the interiors get a refreshed look too. Inside, the new 2018 Creta will get new seat fabric, bright metallic paint for the air-conditioning vents and a soft paint for crashpad centre. Moreover, the dual tone colour options will feature a new orange colour for the interiors.

Exclusive – 2018 Hyundai Creta – Leaked Info (4)

Mechanical specifications are not likely to be any different and the new Hyundai Creta facelift will be offered with the same set of engines which include a 1.6-litre petrol motor, 1.6-litre diesel motor and a 1.4-litre diesel motor. Transmission options will include a six speed manual unit and a six speed automatic unit.