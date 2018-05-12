Exclusive: New 2018 Hyundai Creta – Juicy Design Details Leaked

Previously, the variants, feature list and the colour options of the upcoming 2018 Hyundai Creta were leaked, giving us a detailed look at all the equipment that the new model will receive. The new 2018 Creta will be available in six variants including E, E+, S, SX, SX(Dual Tone) and SX (O); and will feature seven colour options. The list of colour options includes:

White

Black

Silver

Fiery Red

Stardust Grey

Passion Orange

Marina Blue

The dual tone variants will be available in a combination of:

White and Black

Orange and Black

Click here to check out the complete list of features and variants on the 2018 Hyundai Creta

Recently, we were sent a document by one of our readers, revealing the design changes on the upcoming model and here’s what’s new. For starters, the new Creta facelift will feature a revised fascia with an updated headlight design, front fog lamp housing, a new radiator grille, a revised front bumper, and a new skid plate. Apart from the fog lamps, the new Creta will also get DRL/positioning lights.

Changes to the sides will include a new roof rail and refreshed alloy wheels. At the rear, the new compact SUV will feature a redesigned tail light design and a new bumper with updated reflectors.

Similar to the exterior, the interiors get a refreshed look too. Inside, the new 2018 Creta will get new seat fabric, bright metallic paint for the air-conditioning vents and a soft paint for crashpad centre. Moreover, the dual tone colour options will feature a new orange colour for the interiors.

Mechanical specifications are not likely to be any different and the new Hyundai Creta facelift will be offered with the same set of engines which include a 1.6-litre petrol motor, 1.6-litre diesel motor and a 1.4-litre diesel motor. Transmission options will include a six speed manual unit and a six speed automatic unit.