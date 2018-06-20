EXCLUSIVE: Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Will NOT Get The 1260 Upgrade For Now

Ducati India launched the new Multistrada 1260 and Multistrada 1260 S in the Indian market at an introductory price of INR 15,99,000 and INR 18,06,000 respectively. The motorcycle range, for 2018, features a new Ducati Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) 1262cc engine, new chassis, more advanced electronics, and an aesthetic update that includes new fairing panels and lighter, sportier looking wheels. But what about the off-roader, the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro?

We recently caught up with Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India to learn more details. Canovas said, “We don’t expect the Multistrada 1200 Enduro to change this year. It was launched later so it’s a newer model and thus it will continue in the current form for now. In terms of safety, and all the features, the Multistrada 1200 Enduro is very much similar to the new Multistrada 1260.”

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Gets New Pro Version

Thus, for now, the Multistrada 1200 Enduro will continue to use the 1198.4cc Testastretta with variable valve timing, L-Twin cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled engine that is tuned to deliver 160 hp of power @ 9,500 rpm and 136 Nm of torque @ 7,500 rpm.

The model also features cornering ABS, Ducati traction control, Ride by Wire system, Ducati wheelie control, semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution, full LED lights, cruise control, keyless operations and back-lit handlebar switches. The Ducati Multimedia System lets riders connect their smartphones to the bike via Bluetooth and answer calls, listen to music, be informed of incoming text messages and record the ride data and share it on social networks.

Click here to check out a detailed review of the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro

Here is a detailed image gallery of the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro: