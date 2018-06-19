Ducati Multistrada 1260 and 1260 S Launched In India: Official Release, Prices And All You Need To Know

Ducati India has announced the launch of the new Multistrada 1260 and 1260 S in India at an introductory price of INR 15,99,000 and INR 18,06,000 respectively. Bookings for the Multistrada 1260 and Multistrada 1260 S are now open, and deliveries will start by end of June 2018 across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai.

With its increased displacement, now 1262cc, the Ducati Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) engine sets the new benchmark for rideability and performance. The Euro 4 approved engine offers the highest torque output in its class at 4,000 rpm, i.e. in the most frequently used rpm range – with 85% of the torque available under 3,500 rpm, delivery at 5,500 rpm is 18% higher compared to the predecessor model. The DVT system has been recalibrated to maximise low-to-mid range torque delivery, bringing maximum output to 158 hp at 9,750 rpm and maximum torque to 13.2 kgm at 7,500 rpm.

The maintenance interval has been extended to every 30,000 km with “Desmo Service” and oil change at every 15,000 km ensuring the rider can go longer biking trips without worrying about maintenance.

Controlling the power, and its delivery is made easy by the new Ride-by-Wire system ensuring smoother throttle control significantly improving the riding experience offered by the DQS (Ducati Quick Shift) Up & Down. The updated chassis, with a longer swinging arm and wheelbase and revised geometry up front, makes for sharper handling in curves, and ensures full stability even when riding two-up at full load with the side panniers.

Speaking about the launch of the new Multistrada 1260 and 1260 S, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “Eight years of Multitstrada innovation has led to the production of this masterpiece, directed to expand every adventure enthusiast’s comfort zone with its versatility. The new Multistrada 1260 range is a consummate sport-touring adventure bike, designed for those who hope to ride greater distances and enjoy a good rev around twisty roads. The Multistrada 1260 and 1260 S is a testament to our commitment to bring the best of Italian design, engineering and performance to Indian roads.”

With its upright riding position and multiple riding modes, the new Multistrada 1260 can transform from a quiet urban commuter to an aggressive sport-touring machine with the push of a few buttons. The S version’s five Y-spoke wheels are a signature element, and the machine also features a full LED headlight with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL) functionality, this activates in curves to give optimal illumination of the road surface based on lean angle.

It also sports a Bluetooth module as a standard – this activates the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) and can connect the bike to a smartphone for user-friendly control of basic functions such as receiving incoming calls, notification of text messages, or playing music via the handlebar controls.

The Multistrada 1260 range is geared with top-notch electronic features like Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Cruise Control, Backlit handlebar switches, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) amongst others, setting a benchmark in motorcycle electronics. Multistrada 1260 also comes with a new Hands-Free system for enhanced security.

Wait, there’s more!

To further enhance the riding experience of its customers and provide a one of its kind experience, Ducati India has also announced the #1260Hours Campaign, wherein three lucky customers will get a chance to go for an unforgettable road trip on the seat of their favorite Ducati through the hills of the Apennines straddling Tuscany and Emilia. A Tour at the discovery of Motor Valley and its most charming locations, starting with a Ducati factory tour and museum visit in Borgo Panigale, home of the reds.

To participate all that one needs to do is test ride and buy the all new Multistrada 1260/1260 S and share a picture on Ducati India’s twitter handle, before August 11, 2018 (1260 Hours) in order to stand a chance to win this exciting tour.