Force Gurkha Xtreme India Launch Details Revealed

Force Motors is reportedly working on a more powerful version of its Gurkha SUV. The upcoming SUV, reportedly christened Force Gurkha Xtreme, will be available in three-door and five-door variants, with an option of hard-top and soft-top. The source report also suggests that the upcoming SUV may not feature a massive visual upgrade over the standard Force Gurkha, it will receive a massive power bump.

The upcoming, new Force Gurkha Xtreme will reportedly drop the existing 2.6-litre diesel engine which delivered 85 hp of power for a Mercedes-Benz OM611-derived 2.2-litre diesel unit that makes 140hp and 321Nm. The engine will come mated to a Mercedes-Benz G32 five-speed manual transmission.

Other features will include low-range transfer case, front and rear differential-locks, and a revised suspension setup with a multi-link arrangement at the front and the rear.

So when can you buy one? The source report suggests that the new Force Gurkha Xtreme will go on sale later in June 2018. In fact, few dealerships have also reportedly started accepting bookings of the new Force Gurkha Xtreme and the upcoming SUV is expected to arrive at an on-road price of INR 14 lakh.

We’re yet to hear an official announcement about any such launch from Force Motors. We’ll keep you posted with more details as and when they’re available. Meanwhile, check out a detailed image gallery of the standard Force Gurkha SUV below:

Source: Autocar India

Note: Images used in the post are for representation purpose only