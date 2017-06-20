Home News Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Gets New Pro Version; Features New Colour And Accessories
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Gets New Pro Version; Features New Colour And Accessories

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 20, 2017

Ducati has announced another version of the 1200 Enduro, the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro. The new Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro features a new Sand-colour, with rough surface finish, front end and tank cover, the latter sporting “Enduro” logo stickers on both sides. Other Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro exclusive features include the two-tone seat and the black sub-frame and clutch/alternator covers.

June 20, 2017-Ducati-Multistrada-1200-Enduro-PRO-1-600x401.jpg

The off-road prowess of the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro gets 120/70 R19 front, 170/60 R17 rear Pirelli SCORPION Rally tyres, fitted as standard. Other Pro features include Ducati Performance bull bars by Touratech with LED lights, the low screen – great for on-the-pegs off-road riding – and the type-approved Ducati Performance exhaust by Termignoni (compliant with EU standards).

June 20, 2017-Ducati-Multistrada-1200-Enduro-PRO-4-600x401.jpg

As-standard features on the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro also include electronic speed control and the Bluetooth module; the latter, via the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), lets riders connect the bike to a smartphone, manage key multimedia functions (incoming calls, text messaging, music) via the switchgears and display information on the TFT dashboard.

June 20, 2017-Ducati-Multistrada-1200-Enduro-PRO-6-600x401.jpg

Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro features at a glance:

  • Sand colour
  • Dedicated two-tone seat
  • Black rear sub-frame
  • Black alternator and clutch cover
  • Low screen
  • Ducati Performance tubular steel tank bars by Touratech with supplementary LED lighting
  • Ducati Performance titanium silencer by Termignoni, type-approved
  • Scorpion Rally tyres

June 20, 2017-Ducati-Multistrada-1200-Enduro-PRO-2-600x401.jpg

Multistrada 1200 Enduro standard equipment:

  • Ducati Testastretta DVT engine
  • Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
  • Bosch-Brembo ABS 9.1ME Cornering braking system
  • Electronic cruise control
  • Riding Modes
  • Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)
  • Ride-by-Wire Power Modes (PM)
  • Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC)
  • Ducati Traction Control (DTC)
  • Vehicle Hold Control (VHC)
  • Sachs semi-active electronic suspension (front and rear): Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution system
  • Full LED headlight with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL)
  • Dashboard with full-TFT 5” colour screen
  • Centre stand

Here is the detailed image gallery:

