Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Gets New Pro Version; Features New Colour And Accessories

Ducati has announced another version of the 1200 Enduro, the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro. The new Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro features a new Sand-colour, with rough surface finish, front end and tank cover, the latter sporting “Enduro” logo stickers on both sides. Other Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro exclusive features include the two-tone seat and the black sub-frame and clutch/alternator covers.

The off-road prowess of the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro gets 120/70 R19 front, 170/60 R17 rear Pirelli SCORPION Rally tyres, fitted as standard. Other Pro features include Ducati Performance bull bars by Touratech with LED lights, the low screen – great for on-the-pegs off-road riding – and the type-approved Ducati Performance exhaust by Termignoni (compliant with EU standards).

Don’t Miss Our Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Review

As-standard features on the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro also include electronic speed control and the Bluetooth module; the latter, via the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), lets riders connect the bike to a smartphone, manage key multimedia functions (incoming calls, text messaging, music) via the switchgears and display information on the TFT dashboard.

Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro features at a glance:

Sand colour

Dedicated two-tone seat

Black rear sub-frame

Black alternator and clutch cover

Low screen

Ducati Performance tubular steel tank bars by Touratech with supplementary LED lighting

Ducati Performance titanium silencer by Termignoni, type-approved

Scorpion Rally tyres

Multistrada 1200 Enduro standard equipment:

Ducati Testastretta DVT engine

Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Bosch-Brembo ABS 9.1ME Cornering braking system

Electronic cruise control

Riding Modes

Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)

Ride-by-Wire Power Modes (PM)

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC)

Ducati Traction Control (DTC)

Vehicle Hold Control (VHC)

Sachs semi-active electronic suspension (front and rear): Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution system

Full LED headlight with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL)

Dashboard with full-TFT 5” colour screen

Centre stand