Every Second 125cc Motorcycle Sold In India Is A Honda CB Shine; To Celebrate, Honda Announces ‘Wings of Joy’ Offer

It’s not just scooters, Honda is hitting it hard in the motorcycle space too. Taking further its ever-growing leadership in the 125cc motorcycle segment, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today celebrated yet another milestone. Creating a new record, Honda’s CB Shine motorcycle series crossed over 70 lakh customer base.

The CB Shine is the only 125cc motorcycle brand to be in the Top 4 selling motorcycles of the country. The Shine series has made Honda the market leader in the 125cc motorcycle segment, with a 51% market share. The company also registered a 10% growth against 2% dip in the segment.

To celebrate, The 2018 Honda CB Shine is now available in 6 colours and gets new graphics and a premium 3D emblem. To go with its name, the CB Shine’s carbeurettor now gets a chrome cover for that added glitz. The bike is powered by a 124.73 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with Honda Eco Technology (HET). It produces 10.16 BHP at 7500 rpm and peak torque of 10.30 Nm at 5500 rpm.

To celebrate the festive season, Honda has also announced the Wings of Joy Offer, where, you can take home your favourite motorcycle with an assured gift of FREE membership of ‘Honda Joy Club’ & stand a chance to win exciting prices like LG LED TV, Samsung Smartphones, Sony earphones etc. under a Lucky Draw. You can also win Maha Joy & Bumper Joy rewards i.e. a Honda Brio car or a Honda Amaze car!

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda is thankful to our 70 lakh customers who’s trust on the ride of Shine over a legacy of more than a decade, has made the it the No.1 choice in the 125cc executive motorcycle segment. Shine’s outstanding performance together with the innovation of Combi Brake System (CBS) with equalizer differentiates it from other offerings in the segment. Achieving this milestone ahead of Diwali is a great encouragement for us & we are all prepared to fulfill the ever growing expectations of our customers this festival!”