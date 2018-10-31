Royal Enfield Bobber Teased – To Be Revealed At The EICMA 2018 In A Week’s Time

When you have a brand new engine which can be slammed under the tank of most bikes in your portfolio, the possibilities are endless. And while Royal Enfields have always been a great canvas for custom builds, this time, the makers themselves have teased a motorcycle which is about to be revealed in a week’s time at the EICMA 2018.

What appears to be a Royal Enfield Bobber, the motorcycle features a single saddle, war-era slammed down looks, a lengthy enough wheelbase, and an LED headlamp. We’ve tilted our screens enough, tried different editing apps to amp up the contrast, but that batman’s veil around the bike doesn’t reveal much, except for a visual outline of what the motorcycle will appear to be. But even under that veil, the tilted head of the motor almost reveals that this example will be powered by the new 650cc twin. What else? The exhaust appears to be a straight pipe and we aren’t sure if it will be a twin setup like the Interceptor and the Conti GT or a 2-into-1 apparatus.

Could this be a one-off build? Could this be a brand new bike for export markets? Could this be a surprise nobody knew of? We don’t know. Only time will tell. But Royal Enfield is definitely hitting it out of the park and with this new twin cylinder motor, its not just their bikes, but the bike maker too seems to have found more go and zing. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be launched in India this month and we’ll bring you all the details about those bikes, and this one too, once the covers come off in a week’s time. Stay tuned!