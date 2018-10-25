The Honda Grazia Family Is a 2 Lakh Member Family

Honda offered the 125 cc scooter called the Grazia 11 months back. In this time period, the scooter has crossed the 2 lakh unit milestone. Offered with features like all digital instrumentation, 3 Step Eco Speed Indicator, and bright LED headlamp. The scooter sold its first 50,000 units in the 3 months, giving it an entry to the top 10 highest-selling scooters list. Prices for the Honda Grazia start at INR 59,222, with the top-spec disc-brake variant retailing for INR 64,293 (both prices, Ex-Showroom, Delhi). Moreover, the overall sale of the 125 cc scooters has been rising in the past few months.

Speaking on the achievement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria – senior vice president, sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “A perfect blend of youthful innovation with advanced features, Grazia offers a powerful performance with modern style and advanced attributes. Launched with industry-first features like the first scooter in India with all digital instrumentation, three-step eco speed indicator and bright LED headlamp, the Sales progress of Grazia reaffirms that customers are upgrading to Honda’s latest technology and innovation.” The Grazia is offered along with the Activa 125. The Grazia offers the same engine of the Activa 125 but in a more premium avatar. That is why the Grazia is priced a bit higher than the Activa 125.

Powered by a 124.9 cc engine producing 8.5 hp at 6,500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. This premium level scooter is made available with a list of equipment like LED headlight, all-digital instrument cluster, an eco speed indicator, multi-functional key slot and a cubby hole below the handlebar. The scooter claims to offer a fuel efficiency of 60 kilometres to a litre of petrol. Honda 2wheelers is currently on a roll having announced the success of the Activa a week ago. The 5-generation old scooter crossed the 2 crore sales mark last week. Below is an image gallery of the Grazia.