Ducati Unveils Its New Range Of Bikes Ahead Of EICMA 2019
Italian superbike manufacturer, Ducati has finally unveiled its most awaited naked bike, the Streetfighter V4. Apart from this, Ducati has also presented a range of new bikes and E-bikes ahead of EICMA 2019, which will be held at the Milano-Rho Trade Fair Centre (Fiera) from 7th to 10th November. The entire updated range of Ducati bikes includes the new Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour, the new Diavel 1260 S, the next-gen Diavel 1260, the 2020 Scrambler and the new-gen Monster 1200. While the list of fresh new bikes is rather short, as it includes the Streetfighter V4 and V4 S, the Panigale V2 and the Panigale V4 and V4 S.
Here is a list of all the new bikes that were presented at the Ducati World Première 2020:
- New Ducati Streetfighter V4 – The new Streetfighter V4 is an extraordinary bike and Ducati’s most powerful naked bike, as it is fitted with the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale engine, which produces around 208 HP of power at 12,750 rpm while weighing just 178 kgs.
- 2020 Ducati Panigale V2 – The Panigale V2 is a super-sporty fully-faired bike powered by a 2-cylinder 955cc Superquadro engine, which produces 155 HP at 10,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm.
- 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 – The new Panigale V4 is now much faster when compared to its previous version, as it broke its own record by 3 seconds at the Vallelunga circuit. This bike is powered by the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that can deliver 214 HP at 13,000 rpm and 124 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm.
- Ducati MIG-RR Limited Edition (E-Bike) – This electric bike features an Ohlins suspension, carbon rims, electronic gearbox and special Ducati Corse graphics, designed by Aldo Drudi’s D- Perf.
- Ducati MIG-S (E-Bike) – The MIG-S is a decidedly sporty mountain bike designed for those who want all-terrain agility, performance and fun.
- Ducati E-Scrambler (E-Bike) – This bike is built for a special purpose and is called the ‘Trekking version’, as it comes fitted with high-end components for a smooth ride on city streets and country roads.
The other bikes which got minor updates are:
- 2020 Ducati Diavel 1260
- 2020 Ducati Diavel 1260 S
- 2020 Ducati Monster 1200
- 2020 Ducati Scrambler
- 2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 S Grand Sport