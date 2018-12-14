Ducati India Enters Pre-Owned Market Officially; To Offer Certified Motorcycles With Warranty

Purchasing a pre-owned, high-capacity motorcycle used to be a hit or a miss in India, until now. Unless you knew the owner personally, just the idea of buying a premium motorcycle used, was enough to fill your mind with a million questions and the stress related to it. Realizing this, more and more manufacturers are now officially entering the pre-owned segment, and now, Ducati India too has announced its presence with their ‘Ducati Approved’ program. It is a certified, global program which hosts pre-owned motorcycles ranging from a Scrambler Icon to the Panigale V4.

‘Ducati Approved’ allows motorcycle enthusiasts to enter the world of Ducati with a pre-owned motorcycle with the certainty of its quality and performance for a true Ducati experience. It is a certified pre-owned program wherein Ducati entrusts the work to qualified Ducati Service technicians who select and inspect every bike, certifying its history. Only a bike less than 5 years old, with certified mileage lower than 50,000 km and that has passed 35 rigorous technical checks can be certified as Ducati Approved.

Ducati Approved program includes specialized assistance by the official Ducati network in India including Roadside Assistance. The program extends 12-month warranty coverage (T&C Apply) with the possibility of warranty transfer to the new owner in case of sale. Under this program, costs of materials and labour charges will be covered by Ducati dealers without any advance payment and as per agreed terms & conditions.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India, said “Our entry in the pre-owned segment in India will make Ducati more accessible to passionate bikers who aspire for the luxurious & premium experience offered by Ducati motorcycles. I believe that Ducati Approved program will help bike enthusiasts in upgrading themselves to their dream machine in a cost efficient and assured manner. With this program, our aim is to sell bikes with the same level of sophistication and authenticity as offered with a new Ducati.”