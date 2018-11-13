Say Hello to India’s First Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale

Italian bikes, what can we say about them? They are much more than bikes or track machines, they are objects we lust after, even hang photos off on our walls. When we talk about Italian bikes, the first brand that comes in your mind is Ducati. They currently offer a bunch of bikes in the Indian market, one of which is a very special bike, it is even called Speciale, Italian for special. Yes, we are talking about the Panigale V4 Speciale. One lucky guy, Kartikey Uniyal, just took delivery of the very first V4 Speciale in India, at a price of INR 51,81,000 (Ex-Showroom).

The bike uses a 1,103 cc V4 engine which with an all-titanium racing exhaust from Akrapovic can generate 226 hp, which is a lot for a bike that weighs just 174 kg. It also sports a unique livery, distinguishing it from the other supersports from the Ducati stable. It also comes with an Alcantara seat, fully adjustable Ohlins electronic suspension at both ends, NIX-30 USD forks up front and TTX36 unit at the rear. You get a bunch of electronic aids as well as an EVO quickshifter, wheelie control, traction control and the list goes on and on. Limited to 1,500 units worldwide, the V4 Speciale can be booked at any anyone of the 8 Ducati dealers in India.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “The new Panigale V4 is the essence of sport motorcycling in its most exhilarating and pure form. Just like its name, the PanigaleV4 Speciale is a very special production in the Ducati story, a new “symphony of Italian performance and emotion”. We are proud to have delivered the first Panigale V4 Speciale to Kartikey Uniyal and welcome him to the Ducati family.” We congratulate Mr Uniyal on his spanking new toy and wish him many happy moments on this monster of a bike.