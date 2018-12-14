TVS Launches Apache RR 310, Ntorq 125 And RTR 160 4V In Peru

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of their TVS Apache RR 310, the TVS NTORQ 125 and the sporty commuter, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V for the Peru market. The bike maker from India, in partnership with its local distributors; Indian Motos, also announced the opening of a state-of-the-art showroom in Lima. Indian Motos already distributes TVS’ products to over 170 sales points across Peru. TVS Motor Company’s portfolio in Peru also includes the TVS King, TVS Apache RTR 180, TVS WEGO, TVS Stryker and TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V. The Sherco-TVS Rally Factory Team will also participate in the 41st edition of the 2019 Dakar Rally. This year, participants will cover 5,000-kilometres around Peru, starting and finishing in Lima, from January 6-17, 2019.

Commenting on the unveil of the new products, R Dilip, Senior Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are optimistic about strengthening our presence in the Peru market with the help of our distributors Indian Motos. In our six-year association, they have helped establish our brand in the country especially in terms of three-wheelers. Today, we are delighted to launch three new products and open a state-of-the-art showroom in Peru. The TVS Apache RR 310 is the most advanced offering in our product portfolio – a manifestation of our racing heritage and cutting-edge technology. With TVS NTORQ 125, we have developed an attractive product for the youth of Peru as the scooter is a great package of performance, style and smart features and finally TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a stylish proposition, boasting of our racing pedigree.”

Minhaz Khoza, Director, Indian Motos stated: “Our six years of association with TVS Motor Company has resulted in bringing superior quality products to the Peru market. We are delighted to showcase these exciting products at the new showroom, as each product is distinct and an apt combination of technology and quality. We strongly believe that they will each find favour with customers in the country. ”