Ducati Launches the Panigale V4 R at INR 51,87,000

Showcased at the Eicma 2018, not too long ago, the beautiful Ducati Panigale V4 R has made its way to India. Priced at INR 51,87,000 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi), only five of these exclusive bikes have been allocated for our country. Ducati dealers have started taking bookings for this bike and deliveries will commence in the first quarter of 2019 for models booked before November 30, 2019. Customers who book the bike after 30 November can expect delivery in the second quarter of 2019. This is the most powerful production motorcycle offered by Ducati to this date.

With a 999 cc V4 engine, this Ducati produces 221 bhp, which is a huge number for a vehicle that weighs a mere 172 kilos. A load of electronic aids will help you put this power on the road and stop you from killing yourself. As standard you get Bosch cornering ABS EVO, Ducati traction control EVO, Ducati slide control, Ducati wheelie control EVO, Ducati power launch, Ducati quick shift up/down EVO, Engine brake control EVO. Completing this beautiful yet powerful packaged is an aerodynamic pack with winglets which add more downforce on the bike, as much as 30 kg at 270 kmph.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati said, “Riding on track is becoming more and more popular here in India. I myself saw first hand some top talent participate at our DRE as well as the recent National cup. Panigale V4 marked an important era in Ducati’s racing journey globally and Panigale V4 R is the true embodiment of Ducati values: style, sophistication and performance. After the overwhelming response of Panigale V4 in India, we are confident that the Panigale V4 R will disrupt the racing and riding experience of biking enthusiasts in India. Merged with the essence of the Panigale V4 S and Ducati’s racing DNA, Panigale V4 R is an ultimate road-legal race bike which will definitely set a new paradigm in the motorcycle industry.”