Ducati India Announces Launch Time Frame For Euro 4 Models

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 21, 2017

Following the discontinuation of non Euro 4/BS-IV models, Ducati India has announced the launch period for the upcoming replacements variants. In an official statement about the upcoming Euro 4 models filed by Ducati India, the two-wheeler maker said, “As per government regulations, Ducati India has stopped selling Euro 3 versions of the Ducati Scrambler (Icon, Classic & Full Throttle), Monster 821 & Diavel and will soon introduce their Euro 4 versions.”

June 21, 2017-Ducati-Monster-Stripe-821-2-600x338.png

So when will the new models arrive?

The Euro 4 Ducati Scrambler and its two variants – Icon and Classic are already available for booking and deliveries of these bikes will start in July, 2017. Meanwhile, the Euro 4 Scrambler Full Throttle will be available from September, 2017. The Euro 4 Ducati Diavel Diesel power cruiser will arrive in the month of August 2017 while the Ducati Diavel will be available from in October 2017. The Euro 4 Monster 821 will hit the showrooms in October 2017 as well.

June 21, 2017-Limited-Edition-Ducati-Diavel-Diesel-1-600x400.jpg

Meanwhile, the 1299 Panigale, which does not have a Euro 4 version, will no longer be available in the Indian market. Its successor, a V4 powered litre-class motorcycle, is expect to arrive in 2018. The possibility of the 1299 Panigale Final Edition — which will be unveiled at the Laguna Seca racetrack On July 7, 2017 — making it to the Indian shores looks bleak.

