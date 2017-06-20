When The End Tells The Whole Story : Last Hurrah To The L-Twin Ducati 1299 Panigale

Ducati will bid adieu to its flagship motorcycle, the 1299 Panigale with one last edition. Till now, Ducati, with the help of derogation or end of series exemptions, was still selling the Euro-III 1299 Panigale. But the brand will now replace the legendary 1299 Panigale with an all new model. Interestingly, the 1299 Panigale successor will use a V4 engine instead of the L-Twin powermill. The new engine will be based on Ducati’s 1000cc Liquid-cooled, 90° V4, evo desmodromic DOHC motor that propels their MotoGP machine.

The last edition of the legendary Panigale L-Twin will be unveiled at the WSBK round Laguna Seca, California, US on Friday, July 7, 2017. The details are scarce but going by the teaser image released by Ducati, the upcoming Panigale edition will be coloured in Italian flag theme of Red, White and Green. Ducati also released a teaser video of the upcoming motorcycle. Check it out below:

The upcoming Panigale will be a road spec motorcycle although it will most likely get an optional track kit which will include a track-only Akrapovič titanium racing exhaust that was teased in the video along with other weight saving bits. Ducati has remained tight-lipped about the details, all of which would be announced on the launch date.

Meanwhile, let us know your views about the 1299 Panigale production coming to an end through the comments section below.