2026 Tata Tiago CNG Revealed With Segment-First Paddle Shifters, New Cabin And Premium Feature Upgrades

After revealing the petrol and EV versions earlier, Tata Motors has now taken the covers off the new Tiago CNG as well. The company shared fresh details through a new teaser just days before the official price announcement on May 28.
What makes this update more interesting is that Tata has added features that are usually seen in bigger and more expensive cars. The Tiago CNG now feels more premium while still keeping its practical side strong.
Fresh look with updated styling
On the outside, changes are small but noticeable. Tata has revamped the front section with a redesigned grille, updated bumper, and new headlamp setup. The hatchback now looks sharper than before without changing its familiar shape. A few styling details include:
- Connected tail-lamp styling elements
- New LED headlamps
- Revised front and rear bumpers
- Fresh alloy wheel design
- Blacked-out ORVMs
- i-CNG badge at the rear
The rear section also features refreshed lighting elements, giving the hatchback a sharper look.
Cabin gets the biggest changes
The interior is where most of the updates can be seen. Tata has redesigned the dashboard and changed the overall layout completely. The older design looked heavier, while the new setup appears cleaner and more modern.
The hatchback gets:
- New floating touchscreen system
- Fully digital driver display
- Two-spoke steering wheel
- Fresh dual-tone seat upholstery
- Rear AC vents
- Push-button start
The centre console has also been reworked. Tata has removed the traditional gear lever and added a rotary selector instead. This gives the cabin a cleaner appearance and also frees up some space.
Another interesting addition is the dual wireless charging setup. The car appears to offer charging pads for two phones together, which is not common in this segment.
More features added
Apart from the major updates, Tata has also added a few extra convenience features.
These include:
- 360-degree camera
- 65W Type C charging port
- Rear charging ports
- Redesigned storage area in centre console
These additions help the Tiago feel more premium than before without changing its compact hatchback identity.
Engine and mileage details
The updated Tiago CNG is expected to retain the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine.
Expected output figures:
- 86 PS in petrol mode
- 75 PS in CNG mode
Torque figures are likely to remain unchanged as well.
The dual-cylinder CNG setup will continue in the new model. This setup was introduced earlier to solve the boot space issue seen in many CNG cars.
Expected mileage figures:
- Around 26 km/kg with manual
- Around 28 km/kg with AMT
The direct start-in-CNG feature is also expected to remain part of the package.
Paddle shifters added in CNG AMT
One of the biggest surprises is the addition of paddle shifters with the CNG automatic version. Tata is offering this feature with the AMT gearbox, making the Tiago CNG the first hatchback in its category to get it. None of its direct rivals currently offer this feature.
Expected gearbox choices include:
- 5-speed manual
- 5-speed AMT
Tata will continue offering the factory-fitted CNG and automatic combination, something that still remains rare in this segment.
Expected pricing and rivals
Prices for the 2026 Tata Tiago will be announced on May 28. A small price increase is expected due to the added features and updated design.
Once launched, the Tiago CNG will continue competing against cars like the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.