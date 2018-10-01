The Kawasaki ZX-10R Gets a Price Rise, Still Undercuts Its Competition

The Kawasaki ZX-10R, a bike which has made a huge commotion in the Indian bike scene due to its price. The bike is now made locally which gave it a massive price cut and you could have got one for INR 12.80 lakhs but now, the Japanese manufacturer has raised the price by INR 1.5 lakh which brings the price tag to INR 14.30 lakhs. It may seem like a huge price rise but the Kwacker still is the most affordable litre class supersport available in the country and still continues to be a value for money proposition.

The Honda Fireblade, a direct competitor to the ZX-10R is priced at INR 16.80 Lakh which has lead to people going for the Kawasaki, so much so, a total of one hundred units of the superbike were booked on the announcement of the price cut. That number is much more than the total sales of the ZX-10R which was earlier sold as a CBU at INR 18.80 lakh. The localisation of the bike not only made Indian bikers happy, but it also helped the Japanese manufacturer boost its sales numbers and the strategy of localisation is now a hit and can be seen brought forward in many other models like the Ninja 300 ABS.

Powering the ZX-10R is powered by a 998cc inline-four engine which develops 204 bhp of power, which is a lot for a bike that weighs about the same as the power figure. A standard traction control system fitted on the bike keeps the power in check and helps the rider put the power down in a safe manner. The race-bred machine also gets an Ohlins electronic steering damper and riding modes which assist the rider on the track. For people who want more of a track biased set-up, Kawasaki also offers a more track-focused variant of the bike, the ZX-10RR.