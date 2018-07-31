Check Out The Lean, Mean Hero XPulse 200 Dakar And MX Renders

One of our followers, Dhruv recently connected with us to share the rendered images of digitally imagined Hero MotoCorp XPulse 200 variants. Dhruv shared two renders of the Hero MotoCorp XPulse 200, the MX and Dakar.

The Hero XPulse 200 Dakar uses the same white paint theme with grey and red highlights as the original motorcycle although the bodywork has been reimagined to be a trail bike. It features a lean design and a trail motorcycle style long seat that extends towards the fuel tank. The fascia has been reimagined with different headlight and a relatively taller windscreen while the rear fender has been overhauled too. Another interesting highlight is the exhaust system. Dhruv has used the head-shield from the stock exhaust, and redesigned it to be the new outlet.

The MX edition has more trail motorcycle characteristics than the Dakar edition. It features a long seat, shorter front and rear fender, and extended fuel tank shrouds. The MX version is imagined to be a proper trail motorcycle and thus, it loses all the street legal bits like a headlight and a tail lamp.

Apart from the revised bodywork, both motorcycles are imagined with the same setup as the standard Hero MotoCorp XPulse and thus you’d see an identical hardware on the render which includes conventional telescopic front forks, wire spoked wheels and the stock engine. Both renders display lean, mean versions of the rather subtle XPulse 200 and they’re are absolutely stunning. Agree? You can follow his work on Facebook.

Just to give you a recap, the XPulse 200 is the dual purpose motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp which was first unveiled at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show. Upfront, the motorcycle uses a spherical full LED headlight, a tall-set front fender, a windscreen, dual-tone knuckle guards, and a large front wheel.

Mechanical specifications include a 200cc fuel injected, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is tuned to deliver 18.4 PS of power and 17.1 Nm of torque. Hero MotoCorp aims to launch the motorcycle below the INR 1 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Previously, Hero MotoCorp had announced that it will launch four new products — Xtreme 200R, XPulse, Duet 125 and Maestro Edge 125 — in the coming months. The Xtreme 200R, as reported earlier, was launched in India at competitive prices and you can read more about it here.

