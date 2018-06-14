Upcoming Hero MotoCorp Products : Features, Tech Specs, Images And Video

Hero MotoCorp, in a recent announcement about its sales performance against its former partner, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India, also stated that it will be launching four new products — Xtreme 200R, XPulse, Duet 125 and Maestro Edge 125 — in the coming months.

The Company stated, “Hero will soon mark its entry into the lucrative 200cc premium segment with the introduction of the new Xtreme 200R and XPulse motorcycles in the coming months. The market leader, which has maintained its pole position in the domestic market since separating from its erstwhile partner Honda more than seven years back, will also soon launch the new Duet 125 and Maestro Edge 125 scooters – its first foray into the 125cc scooter segment.”

Here’s a quick look at the upcoming Hero MotoCorp products in the Indian market:

Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 200R

We test rode the biggest Xtreme at the Buddh International Circuit and came back pretty impressed by the motorcycle.

Almost identical to the concept displayed at the 2016 Auto Expo, the bike is powered by a BS-IV compliant 200cc air-cooled engine which is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm and maximum torque of 17.1 NM @ 6500 rpm, comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is claimed to reach from zero to 60 km/h in 4.6s seconds and before reaching a top speed of 114 km/h.

The motorcycle features LED pilot lamps, LED taillights, a 130 section MRF Revvz radial rear tyre, optional ABS, a semi-analogue instrument cluster, conventional front forks and a rear monoshock.

Check out the video review of the new Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 200R below:

Hero MotoCorp XPulse

Previous reports indicated that the Hero Motocorp XPulse 200 will arrive in the Indian market in the second half of 2018 and will be priced under INR 1 Lakh. The motorcycle features full LED headlamps, windshield, tall-set front fender, larger front wheel and wire-spoke layout, knobby set of tyres, sump guard, long travel suspension and knuckle guards.

To arrive as the successor to Hero MotoCorp’s Impulse, the XPulse is powered by a 200cc fuel injected, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is tuned to deliver 18.4 PS of power and 17.1 Nm of torque. The motorcycle will feature ABS tuned for on/off road usage.

Check out the new Hero MotoCorp XPulse in detail through the video below:

Hero MotoCorp Maestro Edge 125

Hero MotoCorp unveiled the Maestro Edge 125 with i3S technology at the 2018 Auto Expo. Visually, the Maestro Edge resembles its 110cc sibling and comes equipped with a side stand indicator, external fuel filling cap, telescopic front suspension, mobile charging port, boot light, semi-digital instrument console, LED tail lights and front disc brake with CBS.

The scooter will come equipped with a new 125cc engine that’s tuned to deliver 8.7PS of power and 10.2Nm of peak torque. The i3S technology is aimed to deliver marginally better fuel economy.

Check out the new Hero MotoCorp Maestro 125 in detail through the video below:

Hero MotoCorp Duet 125

Apart from the Maestro Edge 125, Hero MotoCorp also unveiled the new Duet 125 at the 2018 Auto Expo. The Duet 125 uses a new 125cc engine that’s tuned to deliver 8.7PS of power and 10.2Nm of peak torque. The Duet 125 also also benefits from Hero MotoCorp’s proprietary i3S technology that’s aimed to deliver marginally better fuel economy.

The new Duet 125 also comes equipped with a side stand indicator, telescopic front forks, mobile charging port, boot light, external fuel filling cap, and a semi-digital instrument console. Styling features include chrome highlights, dual tone seat and body coloured rear-view mirror.

Check out the new Maestro Duet 125 in details in the walkaround video below: