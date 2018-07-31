2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 S To Be ‘Most Advanced Super-Cruiser’ In The World

We recently stumbled upon the spy images of the next-gen Ducati Diavel during its test runs. The new 2019 Ducati Diavel will receive the new 1262 cc L-Twin motor that is currently seen on the XDiavel and the new Multistrada 1260. Now, thanks to the folks at Motorcycle News, we’ve got even finer details about the next-generation Italian power cruiser.

For starters, the motorcycle will arrive in two variants. The standard variant will receive relatively lower spec hardware and fewer electronics compared to the more premium S badged version.

The engine on the new 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 will be tuned to deliver over 150 bhp of power and, not to forget, a well-spread torque curve. The source report suggests that the new 2019 Diavel 1260 S (premium variant) will be the ‘most advanced super-cruiser’ in the world with a comprehensive electronic package.

Codenamed Project 1309, the next-gen Diavel uses a retuned version of the XDiavel’s Testastretta DVT V-Twin motor, which is also used as a stressed member in the frame. Suspension duties on the Diavel 1260 S will be performed by fully-adjustable Öhlins suspensions. But the most advanced upgrade is the Panigale-spec Brembo Monoblock brake setup which should take the stopping power to a whole new level for the power cruiser.

Image Source: Morebikes

Ducati’s Project Manager Eugenio Gherardi told the motoring portal, “The whole idea is to move the bike away from the values of the XDiavel and to make the machine sportier. So the suspension is much better quality and the rake is steeper, going from 28 to 27 degrees. The frame is all-new and though the wheelbase is 15mm longer (1600mm), the bike is a lot more nimble.”

Speaking about the comprehensive electronics package, Gherardi further added, “The bike has a six-axis IMU. So it has traction control, launch control, anti-wheel and cornering ABS. It also has an up and down quickshifter. The dash also has a Bluetooth facility to sync with your phone and devices to manage calls and music.”

Ducati XDiavel

The motorcycles, standard and S, should arrive at this year’s EICMA motorcycle show where we’ll learn more details about the next-gen power cruiser. Stay tuned.

Source: Motorcycle News