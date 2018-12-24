Trending:
Own a Land Rover Vehicle? Join the Company for One Epic Journey
Home Maruti Suzuki BS VI Norms May Force Maruti Suzuki To Let Go of Smaller Diesel Engines from 2020

BS VI Norms May Force Maruti Suzuki To Let Go of Smaller Diesel Engines from 2020

|
Added in: Maruti Suzuki
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google

Starting April 2020, more stringent, BS VI emission norms are going to be enforced on all newly manufactured vehicles. These will require additional changes to be made to the existing set of diesel engines which currently power a wide range of popular cars in India. While these changes will increase costs, prices of petrol and diesel have been running neck and neck. Both factors combined, the initial high cost one pays for a diesel powered car, in return for better fuel efficiency and cheaper cost of fuel, is moving further away from being justified. Due to this very reason, diesel engines, especially the smaller ones will become less practical and Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer may discontinue selling diesel variants of their popular cars like the Swift, Baleno and Dzire.

Top Variants Of Maruti Suzuki Swift Get Auto Gear Shift Transmission (1)

Currently, the price difference between a petrol variant and diesel variant of a car ranges from INR 1 Lakh to INR 1.5 Lakh. With the additional hardware that will be installed to meet the upcoming BS VI emission norms, the price difference would go up by another lakh or so, making it nearly impossible for a diesel car to justify the high sticker price over a petrol powered variant. While a diesel engine is more fuel efficient to run, it usually takes a period of 4 to 6 years with regular running to cover the initial price difference. With the increase in the cost of the diesel engine, it will take twice as long for a customer to get back the invested money.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Shares Some Winter Care Tips For Your Car

During an interview with Cardekho, RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki, said, “If the numbers (sales for diesel cars) come down significantly (post BSVI introduction), then you have to look at whether you should launch any new models with diesel or not. Ultimately, you make a model hoping to sell (in) adequate numbers. But if the customers are going off diesel, then what is the purpose?” But Maruti would not be taking all diesel engines off the shelf. There are rumours of a new 1.5-litre diesel engine that will find its way under the bonnet of the recently launched Ertiga, Ciaz and S-Cross.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launch
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz trackin front zoom out
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Gets Enhanced Looks and Auto Gear Shift Option (3)
Maruti-Suzuki-DZIRE005
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift action (2)
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift – First Drive (16)
New 2017 Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (2)
new 2017 Maruti Suzuki Celerio facelift front (1)
New Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Alpha Review static images(33)

Source

Also Read: 160cc Bikes In India

Maruti Suzuki
,
News
,
 