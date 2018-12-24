Jawa Dealerships Now Open In Delhi & Gurgaon

Going from a brand with no dealerships at all to now a brand with more than 100 dealerships across the country, Jawa has done the impossible. They are happy to announce new dealerships that are open in Delhi and Gurgaon. These dealerships are now fully operational and customers can now touch, feel and test ride the bikes before getting one home. The dealerships can be found at the following locations:

Jhandewalan: Khandelwal Motorcraft, 65, Ground Floor, Rani Jhansi Road, Delhi – 110055o Tilak Nagar: Cruise Automotive Pvt. Ltd., 4a/3 Tilak Nagar, Ground Floor, New Delhi – 110018o Azad Nagar: Kirat Sartaj Motors Pvt Ltd, Property No 383/10B, East Azad Nagar, Delhi – 110051o Gujranwala Town: Shivanya Auto Pvt Ltd, A-9 Gujranwala Town Part-1. Delhi – 110009o Gurugram: Chahal Automobiles, 93 IDC, Mehrauli Road, Gurugram – 122001

The showrooms are made to capture the nostalgia of the past and create a very comfortable environment for a prospective buyer. Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Anupam Thareja, said, “It gives me great pride to inaugurate Classic Legends’ Jawa Motorcycles dealerships in Delhi-NCR. Jawa Motorcycles has enjoyed a huge fan following throughout and it was a historic moment for us when we brought Jawa back in India last month. We are quite upbeat to offer these classics to the motorcycle enthusiasts in the country. As a custodian of the JAWA brand, it is my obligation on behalf of the entire Jawa team to make sure every Jawa dealer goes out and changes the way classic motorcycles should be sold to the future riding generation.”

He continued, “It is very important to us at the JAWA team to make sure every dealer becomes a strong pillar of our growth and it is our promise that we stand fully behind them, now and always. They trusted us on the brand value of JAWA alone, before even seeing the products or knowing about the pricing of the motorcycles. It was their confidence in us that allowed us to build the JAWA showrooms the way you see it today. We will not leave any stone unturned in providing our customers with the best of the sales, service and sparse ecosystem.” These showrooms will sell the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two bikes. The Jawa retails for INR 1,64,000 and INR 1,55,000 respectively for the non-ABS variants and the ABS-equipped variants are priced at INR 1,72, 942 & INR 1,63,942 respectively.

