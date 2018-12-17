Maruti Suzuki Shares Some Winter Care Tips For Your Car

Just like your body, the weather has an effect on how your car performs too. With winters here, is is imperative to keep a check on the overall health of the car, so that like you, it doesn’t sneeze or catch a cold this season. Maruti Suzuki has shared some official tips with us, measures which will help you to keep your car winter ready.

Tyre health check

Tyres are one of the most significant, yet, the most ignored parts on a modern day vehicle. They are the main contact your vehicle has with the road and many people fail to realise that tyres require maintenance consistently to last functioning at their peak. The pressure of the tyre drops with a dip in air temperature. If you drive with low-pressure tyres, the consequences will lead to premature tyre wear and tread separation. Invest in a good pressure gauge and check the pressure from time to time.

Engine idling

During chilly weather it is recommended to let the engine idle for about a minute. Do not rev the engine, as the engine oil takes a bit longer to reach the moving parts. The process will allow the fuel pump time to pressurise the fuel lines and also the car’s electrical system to complete a diagnostics check, saving the battery the extra stress of performing these tasks.

Lubricating the doors

Cold and chilly weather might also cause the car doors to jam or make a squeaky sound. Applying some of good quality lubricant on door joints is also a good idea as it will eliminate or prevent any unpleasant squeaky sound every time you open or shut the car doors.

Battery Care

It is more difficult for a battery to function in the chilly season. For being among the most important components of a car, it requires a lot of care. During this time, the fluid inside a battery gets thickened and hence, the current does not flow very efficiently. It is advisable to perform a volt test on your battery to make sure it is strong enough to get you through the remaining months of winter. If the battery is merely discharged, get it topped up, and if it has aged and become weak, it is recommended to substitute it with a new one.

Coolant Check

Anti-freeze or Coolant acts like a boon for your car in winters. It is recommended to use 50-50 mix of coolant and water. Also before the arrival of chilly season, make sure that the coolant level are high and there aren’t any leaks in the engine where your coolant might be draining out.

Heating

In winters a cosy and warm experience inside the car makes the ride enjoyable. Hence making sure that the heaters and defrosters work properly during the winters is a must.

Lights

Winters also bring along the fog and lower visibility during morning and evening drives. Therefore, make sure that the headlights, fog lamps, and taillights work properly and are in a good shape. Also, checking the flashers, turn signals, brake lights and back-up lights ensures a comfortable and safe driving. Check for any burnt out bulbs and replace them in advance.

Wiper Blades

Wiper blades play an important role in cleaning our sight through the windshield glass. Hence it should be confirmed that the wiper blades are in good condition and should completely clear the glass with each swipe. Replace blades that leave streaks, miss spots or the ones where the rubber has become hard due to atmospheric reasons.