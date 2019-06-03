Bridgestone India Ranks Highest In J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Study

Global consumer insights and data analytics company, J.D. Power’s 2019 India Original Equipment Tyre Customer Satisfaction Index (TCSI) Study has ranked Bridgestone India highest in customer satisfaction. The study ranked Bridgestone India highest in Midsize Car Segment and Utility Vehicle segment with a score of 861 and 836 respectively in the said categories.

The study, now in its 19th year, measures satisfaction among original equipment tyre owners during the first 12 to 36 months of ownership across four factors (listed in order of importance): wear; ride; traction/handling, and appearance. Some other key findings of the 2019 study are that Tyre satisfaction decreases with use; Increased usage leads to more problems and Satisfaction drives loyalty and advocacy. The J.D. Power 2019 India Original Equipment Tyre Customer Satisfaction Index Study focuses on the tyre design, climate, road conditions and driver habits influence in the lifespan of a vehicle’s tyre, thereby projecting a factual picture in terms of their findings.

On gaining this recognition, Mr Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India said, “We are happy with this recognition and it only reinforces our confidence in the quality of our product offering. Bridgestone quality benchmarks are one of the keys that brought us to the leading position in the industry globally. It is this commitment that has been key to our success in the Indian market and we are confident of retaining these rankings and consumer trust in the future as well.”

Among car enthusiasts within the country, it is normal practice to replace OEM rubber with something that adds more grip, stability and offers a bigger contact patch in comparison to OEM rubber. In such situations too, Bridgestone does emerge as a go-to brand as it has a portfolio of tyres with different sizes that can fit all cars starting from budget hatchbacks to high-performance Supercars.

Bridgestone’s low-resistance and eco-friendly Ecopia tyres are standard fitments on cars like the Honda WR-V and the Ignis. On the other hand, Bridgestone’s sub-brand Firestone is also available in India and comes fitted on the Jeep Compass as a fitment which really enhances the capabilities of the 4WD version as we found out.