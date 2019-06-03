ICSM 2019 Concludes With The Hope To Reduce Road Fatalities

The eighth leading cause of death globally for all age groups and the leading cause of death for children and young people 5–29 years of age, road traffic accidents do need to be taken seriously. The main reasons for these fatalities happening can be boiled down to lack of education, safety standards, proper training and technology, not only in India but all over the world.

With the vision to reduce road traffic injuries, organised International Conference on Safer Mobility 2019 (ICSM 2019) with the support of NITI Aayog, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Department of Science and Technology and United Nations Institute of Training and Research (UNITAR) from 30th to 31st March 2019 at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. The conference introduced a network-wide road safety assessment as well as the opportunity to share the work done by different stakeholders to solve the problems of road safety.

The two Days Long Conference witnessed Speakers from 8 Different Ministries(Secretary, DoEPD; Secretary, MoHUA; Principal Adviser, NITI Aayog; Additional Secretary, MoHFW; Joint Secretary, MoRTH; Joint Secretary, DST; Director, NCRB(MHA); Deputy Secretary, MoRTH; ADG, DGHS(MoHFW); Veerendra Singh Rathore, MoRTH), 5 State Transport/Traffic Departments(Joint Commissioner for Transport, Karnataka; Special Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh; Joint Transport Commissioner, Rajasthan; Deputy Commissioner Traffic, Assam; Additional Secretary, Road Safety Council, J&K), 300 Students from 32 Cities and representatives from 3 Countries(Sweden, Germany, Pakistan).

The conference deliberated on different topics related to the Status of Road Safety and Safe Mobility in the country further examining and designing implementable solutions for ensuring the safety of its citizens. Targeted primarily at organizations and policy-makers in charge of road safety, the conference followed a phase-wise approach highlighting the risks commuters face on a daily basis and ways to minimize and reduce these risks.

Listed below are the main highlights of this conference, which witnessed the participation of 1000+ audience including Policy Makers, Researchers, Law enforcement officers, Advisers, Engineers and Innovators, Community Leaders, and students.

PANEL DISCUSSIONS

Panel Discussions on Role of corporates in Road Safety, Role of NGOs in Road Safety, Approach of various central government & bodies, Role of Journalism in Road Safety, Role of Cooperative Federalism in Road Safety, Scope of latest innovations in Road Safety and Approach of various state government and bodies were organised as a means of influencing the public to behave more safely and learn the preventive measures and simple practices to keep oneself safe on roads and all types of road transport . The speakers raised causes and consequences of carelessness particularly in the context of Indian roads, which was followed by a series of rigorous discussions. The discussion concluded with a keynote on the best ways to adopt road safety.

EXHIBITIONS

There were several exhibits put up by school and college students, startups in automotive technologies as well as organisations and researchers working on improvement in safety products for vehicle riders. Visitors were shocked to see school and college students doing such innovations.

Also Read: Ford v Ferrari Official Trailer Teases Glimpses Of A Great Upcoming Car Movie

COMPETITIVE EVENTS

There were several competitive events based on the theme of road safety which witnessed nation-wide participation of students from both school and college level. The Conference witnessed the finale of 10 competitions. College teams from IIMs, IITs, NLUs and Schools students from multiple cities participated in College Hackathon, Case Study Challenge, School Hackathon, Watch The Road, Ideathon, Influential and Excellence Award, Paper Presentation, Bill Analysis, PIL Competition and iSAFE Finale(a 9 month long championship organised by IRSC and MoRTH).