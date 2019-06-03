These Royal Enfield Interceptor 650s Are Purpose-Built For A Classic Custom Rally

A British travel gear company, Malle, recently built two stylish Royal Enfield Interceptor 650s as support vehicles. These bikes were specially customized by designers, Robert Nightingale and Jonny Cazzola, as their goal was to create two motorcycles which could carry engineers and some bike equipment for all the classic custom motorcycles which are taking part in the 1,250-mile (2,000 km), five-day rally that passes through the wildest landscapes of mainland Britain.

When Robert and Jonny pitched the idea of rally-spec support bikes, even Royal Enfield joined in and approved their design. When it was time to build the bikes, Malle worked with the Industrial Design team at Royal Enfield in the UK. Later on, British Customs also joined the project to supply some parts and necessary pieces of equipment for the customization process. Along with good looks, practicality is also an important factor, and that’s why Malle adapted each Interceptor to carry a pair of Moto Panniers on each side, as these bikes were needed to carry rally tools, assorted kit and supplies.

The lead engineer’s bike is sporting a Red paint scheme for greater visibility, while the other bike gets a standard matt black colour. Being a support vehicle, lighting and safety equipment is crucial. So that’s why the Malle tank pack, gets a couple of USB charging ports for phones, a GPS, a set of torches, as well as a first-aid kit and a small storage space for food and water. The PIAA extra large twin headlights and dual oversize fog-lights give the bike a bold and off-road look and the large taillights help in improving the bike visibility at night. In case of an emergency service or repair, the side lights can also be rotated to act as spotlights for the engineer who will be riding the bike.

In terms of chassis and performance, Malle has raised the bikes ride-height by a few inches by fitting them with a set of modified upside down WP forks and extended rear shocks. These Interceptor 650s now get a set of new Heidenau K60 dual sport tires for enhanced off-road credibility and heavy-duty aluminium bash plates fitted by Harris Performance. Though the power and performance figures have not yet been revealed, we believe the bikes might have remained untouched in terms of engine output and other mechanical specifications.