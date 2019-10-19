Say Hello To BMW’s Smallest 4-door Coupe, The 2 Series Gran Coupe

Recently, the German carmaker, BMW, unveiled its first-ever 2 Series Gran Coupe, which sees the brand bringing back the successful four-door coupe concept that is already present in top-end vehicles like the 4 Series, 6 Series and 8 Series. The 2 Series Gran Coupe is also the first compact premium car in BMW’s lineup to feature the coupe concept. This fresh new alternative to the classical 2 Series sedan celebrates the arrival of a fresh dose of individuality, aesthetic appeal, emotional engagement, along with innovative control, operation, connectivity tech, excellent everyday usability and the dynamic capability of a BMW.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe is built in Leipzig and will be previewed at the world premiere next month at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The car will go on sale in the global market and is expected to be a hit with the youth, as the newcomer has all the ingredients to fuel the enthusiasm of new, design-led customers in urban areas along with BMW’s hallmark driving pleasure. The car will officially be launched by March 2020, with the prices starting from 31,950 Euros for the BMW 218i, 39,900 Euros for the BMW 220d and 51,900 Euros for the top variant BMW M235i xDrive. In terms of design, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is one of the more beautiful and compact vehicles BMW has ever made. Once launched, this car will directly rival the Mercedes-Benz CLA.

Talking about specifications, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is 4,526mm long, 1,800mm wide and 1,420mm tall. The car also gets a wheelbase of 2,670mm, a ground clearance of 152mm, a maximum fuel tank capacity of 50-litres and a maximum kerb weight of 1,563 kgs. Mechanically, the 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with an option of 3 engines: a turbocharged, inline, 3-cylinder petrol engine producing 140 HP and 220 Nm of peak torque, a turbocharged, inline, 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 306 HP and 450 Nm of peak torque and a turbocharged, inline, 4-cylinder diesel engine producing 190 HP and 400 Nm of peak torque. The first petrol variant gets 2 transmission options: a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. While the other 2 engine options are only paired with the 8-speed Steptronic Transmission.