Comparison: Ultraviolette F77 Vs KTM RC 390
Recently, an Indian start-up called Ultraviolette Automotive launched its first bike for the Indian market. This all-electric bike is called the F77 and it is one of the fastest electric performance bikes in the country. Although this bike is fitted with an electric drivetrain, it can still be compared with 300-400cc petrol-powered motorcycles, as it has the required performance figures to give those bikes a strong competition. Which is why we have compiled a list of all the important specifications to see if the F77 can take on the most performance-oriented bike in the 350-400cc segment. So, let’s have a look at how the newly launched F77 goes up against the popular KTM RC 390 on paper:
DIMENSIONS
|Dimensions
|Ultraviolette F77
|KTM RC 390
|Length (mm)
|N/A
|N/A
|Width (mm)
|N/A
|N/A
|Height (mm)
|N/A
|N/A
|Wheelbase (mm)
|1340
|1340
|Seat Height (mm)
|800
|820
|Ground Clearance (mm)
|N/A
|178.5
|Fuel Tank/Battery Capacity
|4.2 kWh
|10-litres
|Kerb Weight (kgs)
|158
|147
CHASSIS
|Chassis
|Ultraviolette F77
|KTM RC 390
|Frame
|Steel Trellis with Aluminium Bulkhead
|Steel Trellis
|Front Suspension
|USD Forks
|USD Forks
|Rear Suspension
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Front Tyre
|110/70 R17
|110/70 R17
|Rear Tyre
|150/60 R17
|150/60 R17
|Front Brake
|320mm Disc
|320mm Disc
|Rear Brake
|230mm Disc
|230mm Disc
|ABS
|Dual-Channel ABS
|Dual-Channel ABS
DRIVETRAIN AND PERFORMANCE
|Drivetrain and Performance
|Ultraviolette F77
|KTM RC 390
|Motor / Engine Displacement (cc)
|N/A
|373.2
|Type
|Passively air-cooled interior permanent magnet AC motor
|Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Power
|33.5 HP
|43 HP
|Torque
|90 Nm
|35 Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed
|6-speed
|Top Speed (kmph)
|147
|166
|0-100 kmph
|7.5 seconds
|5.9 seconds
|Range
|130 -150 kilometres
|250 kilometres
PRICE
|Price
|Ultraviolette F77
|KTM RC 390
|(ex-showroom, India)
|INR 3 Lakh
|INR 2.43 Lakh
