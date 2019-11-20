Trending:
Audi Q8 Flagship SUV To Be Launched In India On The 15th Of January
Comparison: Ultraviolette F77 Vs KTM RC 390

|
Recently, an Indian start-up called Ultraviolette Automotive launched its first bike for the Indian market. This all-electric bike is called the F77 and it is one of the fastest electric performance bikes in the country. Although this bike is fitted with an electric drivetrain, it can still be compared with 300-400cc petrol-powered motorcycles, as it has the required performance figures to give those bikes a strong competition. Which is why we have compiled a list of all the important specifications to see if the F77 can take on the most performance-oriented bike in the 350-400cc segment. So, let’s have a look at how the newly launched F77 goes up against the popular KTM RC 390 on paper:

f77 vs RC 390

DIMENSIONS

DimensionsUltraviolette F77KTM RC 390
Length (mm)N/AN/A
Width (mm)N/AN/A
Height (mm)N/AN/A
Wheelbase (mm)13401340
Seat Height (mm)800820
Ground Clearance (mm)N/A178.5
Fuel Tank/Battery Capacity4.2 kWh10-litres
Kerb Weight (kgs)158147

Ultraviolette F77 5

CHASSIS

ChassisUltraviolette F77KTM RC 390
FrameSteel Trellis with Aluminium BulkheadSteel Trellis
Front SuspensionUSD ForksUSD Forks
Rear SuspensionMonoshockMonoshock
Front Tyre110/70 R17110/70 R17
Rear Tyre150/60 R17150/60 R17
Front Brake320mm Disc320mm Disc
Rear Brake230mm Disc230mm Disc
ABSDual-Channel ABSDual-Channel ABS

KTM RC 390 R – Official Images (2)

DRIVETRAIN AND PERFORMANCE

Drivetrain and PerformanceUltraviolette F77KTM RC 390
Motor / Engine Displacement (cc)N/A373.2
TypePassively air-cooled interior permanent magnet AC motorLiquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Power33.5 HP43 HP
Torque90 Nm35 Nm
TransmissionSingle-speed6-speed
Top Speed (kmph)147166
0-100 kmph7.5 seconds5.9 seconds
Range130 -150 kilometres250 kilometres

Ultraviolette F77 2

PRICE

PriceUltraviolette F77KTM RC 390
(ex-showroom, India)INR 3 LakhINR 2.43 Lakh
