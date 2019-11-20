Comparison: Ultraviolette F77 Vs KTM RC 390

Recently, an Indian start-up called Ultraviolette Automotive launched its first bike for the Indian market. This all-electric bike is called the F77 and it is one of the fastest electric performance bikes in the country. Although this bike is fitted with an electric drivetrain, it can still be compared with 300-400cc petrol-powered motorcycles, as it has the required performance figures to give those bikes a strong competition. Which is why we have compiled a list of all the important specifications to see if the F77 can take on the most performance-oriented bike in the 350-400cc segment. So, let’s have a look at how the newly launched F77 goes up against the popular KTM RC 390 on paper:

DIMENSIONS

Dimensions Ultraviolette F77 KTM RC 390 Length (mm) N/A N/A Width (mm) N/A N/A Height (mm) N/A N/A Wheelbase (mm) 1340 1340 Seat Height (mm) 800 820 Ground Clearance (mm) N/A 178.5 Fuel Tank/Battery Capacity 4.2 kWh 10-litres Kerb Weight (kgs) 158 147

CHASSIS

Chassis Ultraviolette F77 KTM RC 390 Frame Steel Trellis with Aluminium Bulkhead Steel Trellis Front Suspension USD Forks USD Forks Rear Suspension Monoshock Monoshock Front Tyre 110/70 R17 110/70 R17 Rear Tyre 150/60 R17 150/60 R17 Front Brake 320mm Disc 320mm Disc Rear Brake 230mm Disc 230mm Disc ABS Dual-Channel ABS Dual-Channel ABS

DRIVETRAIN AND PERFORMANCE

Drivetrain and Performance Ultraviolette F77 KTM RC 390 Motor / Engine Displacement (cc) N/A 373.2 Type Passively air-cooled interior permanent magnet AC motor Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Power 33.5 HP 43 HP Torque 90 Nm 35 Nm Transmission Single-speed 6-speed Top Speed (kmph) 147 166 0-100 kmph 7.5 seconds 5.9 seconds Range 130 -150 kilometres 250 kilometres

PRICE